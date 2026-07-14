Nothing Phone (4b) official, Pixel 11 series prices leak, Week 28 in review

Welcome to your week’s recap. Nothing dropped the Phone (4b) – cheaper, yet retaining Nothing’s core specs – a Glyph Bar (but simplified), a big 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,200mAh battery, and a 50MP stabilized main camera. The phone starts at €329 and it’s on pre-order.

The vivo V80 series is reportedly launching next month with larger 7,200mAh batteries, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 for the standard V80, ZEISS-branded cameras, and 90W charging. Pricing is expected to stay in line with the current V70 lineup.

A fresh leak detailed the entire Pixel 11 lineup’s European pricing, with all models expected to cost €100 more than their Pixel 10 predecessors. Google is also rumored to drop the 128GB base storage option across the range, making 256GB the new entry point when the Pixel 11 family launches next month. You can find the full price breakdown in our article below.

Redmi officially confirmed the Note 17 series will debut on July 14 in China, while leaks filled in the rest of the picture. The lineup is expected to include the Note 17, Note 17 Pro, and Note 17 Pro Max, bringing bigger batteries, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chips, up to a 200MP main camera, and a refreshed camera island design.

For yet another year, Samsung will reuse its chipset strategy for its S-tier phones. The Galaxy S27 Pro will use an Exynos 2700 in most global markets and the Snapdragon in a select few. The Galaxy S27 Ultra, however, will use the Snapdragon exclusively.

While on the topic of Samsung, official-looking renders gave us our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming foldables and wearables ahead of Unpacked. The leaked images show the Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra, Flip8, Galaxy Watch9, and Watch Ultra2 in multiple colors, with Samsung largely sticking to familiar designs while refining the Fold lineup with a new Ultra model.

We also got word on the pricing of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8 lineup in Korea. The Z Fold8 and Z Flip8 will launch at higher prices than their predecessors, and the new Z Fold8 Ultra is tipped to see the highest price increase.

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to get noticeably thicker than its predecessor to make room for a larger battery. The added bulk could bring a sizeable boost in battery life, making it one of the biggest hardware changes expected for Apple’s next Pro flagship.

Onto another 18 Pro, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is rumored to take battery life to the next level with an 8,000mAh cell while keeping 100W wired charging. The flagship is also tipped to pair Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 with dual 200MP cameras, making it Xiaomi’s most ambitious phone yet.