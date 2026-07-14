Japan – JCB Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Circle to Explore Collaboration Utilizing Stablecoins

JCB Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Circle to Explore Collaboration Utilizing Stablecoins

Expedition starts for cooperation in cross-border payments and domestic merchant payment locations

TOKYO, July 14, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Takayoshi Futae, Chairman and CEO; hereinafter “JCB”thus reveals that it has actually signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (“Circle”) (NYSE: CRCL), to check out cooperation making use of stablecoins.

Under this MOU, JCB and Circle will check out partnership chances that integrate Circle’s stablecoin payment facilities with JCB’s worldwide merchant network to advance cross-border payments and establish brand-new payment experiences for merchants and consumers.

Background of the MOU

Stablecoins are acquiring attention around the globe as a structure for producing a brand-new environment in cashless societies, provided their high level of benefit, and the marketplace is broadening quickly. In specific, using stablecoins in payments is anticipated to bring a vast array of advantages, consisting of lowering the concern of currency exchange for incoming travelers, even more enhancing the performance of fund settlement, and enhancing capital for merchants.

Versus this background, Circle has actually established a complete suite of stablecoin and blockchain facilities consisting of USDC, EURC, Gateway and Arc, developed to support next-generation payment and settlement applications.

As a worldwide payments business, JCB is actively checking out brand-new innovations that can improve payment experiences for customers and merchants while enhancing the performance of payment facilities.

The MOU develops a structure for continuous cooperation in between JCB and Circle, as they examine the application of stablecoin-enabled payment facilities throughout worldwide payment usage cases.

Cooperation subjects under factor to consider

Under the arrangement, the 2 business will mainly check out cooperation in the following locations:

1. Cross-border treasury and payments

By using USDC, the business will check out chances to boost cross-border treasury operations and payments. Preliminary efforts will consist of an evidence of idea (PoC) concentrated on JCB’s internal fund transfers. The business will examine chances to enhance payment effectiveness, minimize remittance expenses, and assistance more comprehensive cross-border payment circulations.

2. Stablecoin-enabled payments at merchants in Japan

The business will check out in-store stablecoin payment experiences for merchants and global visitors to Japan, while assessing innovations that support interoperability and smooth payment experiences throughout several blockchain networks.

Beyond these preliminary locations of expedition, JCB and Circle will continue to examine extra chances for partnership that take advantage of stablecoin facilities to provide brand-new payment experiences for customers and merchants.

JCB’s Initiatives to Bring Stablecoin Payments into Practical Use in Japan

In January 2026, JCB likewise started partnership with Digital Garage, Inc. (“Digital Garage”and Resona Holdings, Inc. (“Resona HD”towards the real-world application of stablecoin payments (*). Because partnership, with Digital Garage as a partner, JCB has actually been recognizing concerns and taking a look at services for making it possible for stablecoin payments at merchants in Japan through an evidence of idea for stablecoin payments at physical shops.

Through partnership with Circle, Digital Garage, Resona HD, and other business, JCB will add to the real-world execution of stablecoin payments in Japan and overseas, in addition to the production of a brand-new payments environment.

(*) Press release dated January 16, 2026: “JCB, Digital Garage, and Resona Holdings Begin Collaboration Toward the Real-World Implementation of Stablecoin Payments”

https://www.global.jcb/ja/press/2026/202601161100_others.pdf