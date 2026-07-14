Japan – Anime Tokyo Station: Television Anime “BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE – The Calamity” Special Exhibition

Anime Tokyo Station: Television Anime “BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE – The Calamity” Unique Exhibition

– Special Exhibition for the Final Part of Television Animation Series “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity” Opens May 30!

– Dates: May 30, 2026 to August 16, 2026

TOKYO, July 14, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibit website concentrated on Japanese anime material, which has actually established a devout fan base around the globe. From May 30, 2026 to August 16, 2026, it will be holding the television Anime “BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE – The Calamity” Special Exhibition.A preview was held for journalism on May 29, the day before the exhibit opened.

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This unique exhibit will include previous crucial visuals from the television animation series” BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War,” in addition to life-size character panels and a full-blown reproduction of the Zanpakuto “Zangetsu.”Furthermore, visitors can relive the story through panels showcasing scenes from “Thousand-Year Blood War.” The exhibit will likewise include the exhibit’s initial digital material that permits visitors to experience the world of Bankai. The whole exhibit is created to let visitors delight in the beauty and worldbuilding of the series with an immersive experience.

Please go to Tokyo Anime Station and delight in the thrilling worldbuilding and displays of the television animation series “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War.”

Displays

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About the Series

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What is” BLEACH “?

BLEACH is a smash-hit, sword-battle action manga by Tite Kubo that was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. Even after its conclusion, the series continues to take pleasure in sustaining appeal worldwide, with over 130 million copies offered. The animated television series, which started airing in October 2004, has actually produced over 360 episodes to date, together with 4 function movies.

The last arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, premiered in October 2022 on Television TOKYO and other networks. The last part, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War– The Calamity, is set up to be relayed on July 25th 2026.

Television animation series” BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War”Official Website: https://bleach-anime.com/en/

Main X: @BLEACHanimation

Authorities Instagram: @bleach_official_anime

Authorities TikTok: @bleach. main

Occasion Overview

Title: Television Anime “BLEACH: THE BLOOD WARFARE – The Calamity” Special Exhibition Dates: May 30, 2026 to August 16, 2026 Call: Anime Tokyo Station (likewise referred to as “Anime Tokyo” Area: Floorings B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

* 4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m./ Special exhibits close: 6:30 p.m.) Closed: Mondays

* If Monday falls on a vacation, the place will be open on Monday and closed on the following day

New Year’s vacation duration

Might be closed on other days

Please examine the location site before coming. Admission charge: Free Site: https://animetokyo.jp/en/ SNS ： X ｜ https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)

Instagram ｜ https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/(@animetokyostation)

YouTube ｜ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw

Queries concerning this news release

Public Relations Office of “Anime Tokyo Station” (Kyodo PR)

Contact individual: Miri Yasuda

Email: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp

PDF: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260714.pdf

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