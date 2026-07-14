Japan – Mitsubishi Power Receives Contract to Supply Boilers for Fuel Conversion Work at Existing Thermal Power Plants in Saudi Arabia

Mitsubishi Power Receives Contract to Supply Boilers for Fuel Conversion Work at Existing Thermal Power Plants in Saudi Arabia

— Playing a Central Role in the Heavy Oil to Natural Gas Fuel Conversion Project–

– Participating in the fuel conversion job under Saudi Vision 2030, adding to the nation’s CO2 emissions decrease

– Leveraging technical know-how as the initial devices maker of existing boilers to support the fuel conversion and long-lasting steady plant operation after conclusion

Agreement Signing Ceremony with Local EPC Company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TOKYO, July 13, 2026 -(JCN Newswire)- Mitsubishi Power, a power options brand name of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.(MHI ), has actually gotten orders to provide essential boiler parts for a job transforming existing heavy oil-fired boilers at massive thermal power plants in Saudi Arabia into dual-fuel boilers efficient in changing in between and co-firing both gas and heavy oil. This agreement was signed in between Dar Al Balad Contracting and Operations (DAB), a regional EPC (engineering, procurement, and building) business, and Mitsubishi Corporation Machinery, as licensed representative of Mitsubishi Power. Leveraging its technical abilities as the OEM (initial devices producer) accountable for the style and manufacture of the existing boilers, Mitsubishi Power supports Saudi Arabia’s energy policy to shift fuel sources in power generation and adds to lowering the nation’s CO2 emissions.

The targeted thermal power plants are the Jeddah South Power Plant and the Shuqaiq Power Plant, both situated on Saudi Arabia’s west coast. Each plant has a capability of around 2.9 GW and includes 4 systems (Units 1 to 4). Operations started sequentially in 2017. Mitsubishi Power initially provided the existing boilers part as the OEM at the time of plant building and will make use of these existing possessions to perform the boiler supply work for the fuel conversion.

The fuel conversion task is advancing under Saudi Arabia’s energy policy, with completion client being Saudi Energy (SE). Through its enduring regional partner DAB, Mitsubishi Power will support the conversion of the existing heavy oil-fired boilers into dual-fuel boilers, offering technical help to guarantee the long-lasting steady operation of the plants.

Saudi Arabia is advancing a shift in its power generation fuel mix from heavy oil to gas under the nationwide method “Saudi Vision 2030,” intending to increase the share of natural gas-fired power generation to over 50%. The federal government has actually directed domestic power manufacturers, consisting of SE, to begin operations utilizing gas, speeding up fuel conversion strategies at power plants across the country.

Especially on the west coast, where the ratio of heavy oil-fired power generation is high, there is strong need for electrical power. Fuel conversion from heavy oil to gas at existing power plants is necessary to at the same time preserve steady electrical energy supply and fulfill ecological requirements.

Discussing the agreement award, Makoto Fujita, Senior General Manager, Steam Power Business Division, Energy Systems at MHI, stated, “The Jeddah South and Shuqaiq power plants have played a vital role in ensuring a stable electricity supply on Saudi Arabia’s west coast. As the OEM of the existing boilers, we are very proud to contribute to the country’s energy transition and CO2 emissions reduction through our participation in this fuel conversion project. We will dedicate ourselves to the successful completion of this project and continue to provide support for the long-term stable operation of the plants.”

Mitsubishi Power will even more enhance its efforts to promote the prevalent adoption of high-performance and reputable innovations, adding to the steady supply of electrical power necessary for financial advancement worldwide, while supporting international ecological preservation through the improvement of low-carbon and decarbonized energy services and the modernization of existing power generation properties.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is among the world’s leading commercial groups, covering energy, wise facilities, commercial equipment, aerospace and defense. MHI Group integrates innovative innovation with deep experience to provide ingenious, integrated services that assist to understand a carbon neutral world, enhance the lifestyle and guarantee a much safer world. To learn more, please see www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

Copyright © 2026 JCN Newswire. All rights scheduled. A department of Japan Corporate News Network.