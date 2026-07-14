Fujitsu Limited today revealed that it will start a field trial of an AI representative established collectively with AEON Food Style Co., Ltd. (AEON Food Style), to autonomously support shop operations under its Uvance for Retail effort, which goes for sustainable development in the retail market through Data & & AI. The trial will happen at a physical shop in July 2026. This AI representative is created to support shop method formula and sales flooring design preparation, and the trial will confirm its efficiency in speeding up decision-making, standardizing operations, and enhancing performance in shop management. Moving on, Fujitsu will take advantage of the outcomes of this field trial to even more boost shop operations and management for AEON Food Style.

Background

The retail market deals with obstacles such as persistent labor scarcities, and shop supervisor obligations, in specific, vary and greatly reliant on specific experience and abilities, resulting in problems of job proficiency living with particular people. AEON Food Style was developed on March 1, 2026, through the combination of MaxValu Kanto, Daiei’s Kanto operations, and AEON Market. In the middle of a decreasing population and diversifying customer requirements, AEON Food Style chose to promote the usage of AI representatives in cooperation with Fujitsu to support shop supervisors in making swift choices and carrying out tactical shop operations, therefore recognizing constant, higher-quality service throughout all shops.

Introduction

In establishing this AI representative, Fujitsu’s Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) and designers determined typical jobs throughout the incorporated business’ shop operations and clarified the perfect shop supervisor profile for AEON Food Style. Based upon this, they developed an ideal functional procedure (company design) for shop management. Within roughly 10 days, 4 AI representative models were established to help shop supervisors in jobs where they felt a strong requirement for assistance, such as shop technique solution, rack design preparation, expediency research studies for efforts, and trade location analysis. This field trial will concentrate on 2 of these AI representatives.

Trial Period: Expected to be numerous days in July 2026

Targeted operations and confirmation material

1. Shop method formula

The AI representative supports the execution of analysis based upon the 3C’s structure and the solution of medium- to long-lasting shop methods. This trial will confirm its efficiency by determining the decrease in the time shop supervisors invest in method solution and the adoption rate of AI agent-generated strategies. In addition, it will confirm the representative’s efficiency in training brand-new shop supervisors following workers modifications and standardizing useful operations.

2. Rack allotment and design preparation

The AI representative creates in-depth rack strategies and design images based upon head offices’ screen directions, item info, and shop attributes. This trial will confirm the effectiveness enhancements in jobs from rack strategy development to advising sales flooring workers, along with the efficiency of smooth interaction through sharing design images.

Figure: AI representative for rack allowance and sales flooring design assistance

Future Plans

Progressing, based upon the outcomes of this field trial, Fujitsu will work together with AEON Food Style to enhance the precision and broaden the application scope of the AI representative. Fujitsu will likewise think about more trials of AI representatives targeted at increasing sales.

Fujitsu intends to establish multi-AI representatives for the retail market, where several AI representatives, consisting of the shop supervisor assistance AI representative, team up to autonomously perform jobs. Through Uvance for Retail, Fujitsu will drive development in the experiences of customers and employees, consequently improving the retail market’s competitiveness and promoting sustainable development.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by developing rely on society through development. As the digital change partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 workers work to solve a few of the best obstacles dealing with humankind. Our variety of services and options make use of 5 essential innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability change. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined incomes of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover more: global.fujitsu

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