Chupps Footwear Partners with P. Gopichand Badminton Academy

Makes its entry into real athlete testing as the “Official Footwear Recovery Partner”

Chupps footwear, India’s fast-growing D2C open footwear brand, today announced a year-long partnership with the P. Gopichand Badminton Academy (PGBA), one of India’s leading high-performance badminton institutions, as its official footwear recovery partner. The partnership was made jointly by Yashesh Mukhi, founder, Chupps footwear, and Pullela Gopichand at a press meet in Hyderabad.

At the centre of this collaboration is Pullela Gopichand, the legendary coach behind the Olympic success of Saina Nehwal and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, All England Open champion, and one of India’s most respected coaches, who will work closely with Chupps footwear to bring greater scientific rigour to its recovery footwear category. By entering one of India’s most demanding training environments, where athletes train for long hours and recovery is a critical part of their routine, the partnership enables players to use Chupps footwear during off-court time, allowing the brand to gather direct feedback on comfort, cushioning, fit and recovery through everyday use.

This ongoing input from athletes and coaches will contribute to how Chupps footwear approaches product design and development, particularly as it builds out its recovery and athleisure category.

The P. Gopichand Badminton Academy, known for producing top international players, operates with a strong focus on performance, discipline, and consistency. The partnership aligns with the academy’s emphasis on overall athlete well-being, including recovery and foot health.

Beyond product integration, the partnership will be activated through:

On-ground branding at PGBA to build strong visibility

Co-branded digital content with authentic, athlete-led stories

Direct feedback loop with Gopichand and athletes shaping product development

Speaking on the partnership, Pullela Gopichand said, Recovery is an essential part of every athlete’s journey, yet it often doesn’t receive the attention it deserves. Comfortable, supportive footwear plays a meaningful role in helping athletes recover between training sessions. I’m pleased to partner with Chupps footwear, a brand that is taking a thoughtful approach to understanding athlete needs and using real feedback to improve its products.”

Speaking on the association, Yashesh Mukhi, founder, Chupps Footwear, said,

“As more people take up sports and fitness, recovery is becoming an important part of the conversation. For us, this partnership is an opportunity to understand real usage better and continue improving the product in a meaningful way.”

This partnership marks a strategic step for Chupps footwear in building credibility within the evolving recovery and athleisure segment, supported by structured athlete feedback and real performance validation. The brand continues to strengthen its omnichannel presence across D2C, marketplaces like Myntra and Amazon, and a growing offline footprint.

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