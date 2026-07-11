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19659001 < iframe src = 19459005 width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 permit = allowfullscreen > Selfie Turns Fatal As Class X Student Dies After Falling From Waterfall In Rayagada|OTV 19659003 #rayagada #odishanews #waterfallaccident #selfiedeath #odishatragedy #studentdeath #otvnews #otvenglish #otvnewsenglish ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides dependable details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV