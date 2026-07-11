Bus rams into trailer on NH-16 near Cuttack; over 5 travelers hurt

> Following the mishap, the trailer motorist apparently got away the scene together with the car. Authorities have actually taken the personal bus and started an examination to determine the scenarios causing the incident. “https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100×0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/2026/07/10/2026-07-10t071453685z-whatsapp-image-2026-07-10-at-123153-2026-07-10-12-44-53.jpeg ” < img src ="author-image"alt = >”https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280×960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/10/bus-pix-2026-07-10-21-26-50.jpg” < img src ="Bus rams into trailer on NH-16 near Cuttack"alt = >

Bus rams into trailer on NH-16 near Cuttack Photograph: (OTV)”article_div_11548402″

In a regrettable occurrence, a significant roadway mishap took place near Nirgundi train station in the Tangi location of Cuttack district on Friday, after a personal guest bus rammed into the back of a trailer truck on National Highway-16.

The guests directly left a significant disaster, more than 5 individuals supposedly sustained injuries in the accident.

Not long after the mishap, workers from Tangi Police and authorities of the National Highways Authority hurried to the area and introduced a rescue operation, securely leaving the guests from the harmed bus.

The hurt were moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a National Highway ambulance for treatment.

Check out: 2 eliminated, 4 seriously hurt in dreadful multi-vehicle crash near Bhubaneswar Sainik School

Following the mishap, the trailer chauffeur apparently left the scene together with the lorry. Authorities have actually taken the personal bus and started an examination to determine the scenarios causing the incident.

Previously, a month previously, 2 individuals had actually lost their lives, and 4 others sustained vital injuries after a speeding vehicle rammed into several lorries and ran over individuals waiting the roadside near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar.