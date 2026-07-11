‘Hearse not available’: Minor woman’s body transferred on bike in Odisha

issues over rural emergency situation transportation services.

lady’s body was continued a bike for almost 10 km in Odisha’s Nabarangpur after her household presumably stopped working to organize an ambulance. The event has actually restoredissues over rural emergency situation transportation services.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/10/hearse-unavailable-minor-girls-body-transported-on-motorcycle-in-odisha-2026-07-10-21-08-23.jpg"alt ="‘Hearse unavailable’: Minor girl’s body transported on motorcycle in Odisha"> The deceased’s family members bring her body on bike Photograph: (Photo courtesy: Social media)

The body of a small woman was carried on a bike for almost 10 kilometres after her household apparently stopped working to get an ambulance car in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Friday, as soon as again raising issues over the schedule of emergency situation health care and transportation services in backwoods.

Check out: Hearse not available, Odisha guy required to bring spouse’s body on bike

The occurrence was reported from Umerkote block, where Anita Lahara, a small woman, passed away in the early morning at a relative’s home in Sanabharandi town. According to her household, she had actually been experiencing an extended disease.

Following her death, the household chose to perform her last rites at her maternal uncle’s home in Ambaguda town under Murtuma panchayat, where she had actually been living previously.

Given that the lady passed away at a relative’s house, the household selected not to perform the funeral service because town and rather prepared to take her body to her maternal uncle’s town for the last rites.

The household declared that they might not organize a ‘108-ambulance’ to carry the body. Uncertain whether they would be qualified for federal government help since the death happened at a relative’s home, they stated they were entrusted to no alternative however to bring the body on a bike for almost 10 kilometres.

The event has when again highlighted the troubles dealt with by financially weaker households in accessing emergency situation transportation centers in remote locations. It has actually likewise restored issues over the efficiency of ambulance services and the requirement to make sure prompt assistance for bereaved households in rural Odisha.

“My niece was ill. We took her to Umarkote health center and confessed her there. The medical professionals offered her some medication, and they informed that she would get much better, however she didn’t. Early today, the lady died. We brought her to Ambaguda. We brought her for 10 kilometres on a bike. We are bad individuals; we do not understand anything. What else could we do? If we inform the federal government, it simply brings more difficulty. We are farmers; we consume just if we work. We were simply defenseless,” the small’s uncle, Fula Kumbhar, stated.

Documented By: Santosh Satpathy