Mumbai: At a pre-tournament interview, Norway’s head coach Ståle Solbakken stopped briefly procedures. He felt an uncommon feeling due to the fact that the pacemaker implanted in his chest began to vibrate. As it ended up, the vibrations were activated by the microphones at the conference. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Stale Solbakken, Head Coach of Norway, attends a training session. (Getty Images via AFP)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/10/400x225/Stale-Solbakken--Head-Coach-of-Norway--attends-a-t_1783702184573.jpg"alt ="Stale Solbakken, Head Coach of Norway, attends a training session. (Getty Images via AFP)"title ="Stale Solbakken, Head Coach of Norway, attends a training session. (Getty Images via AFP)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Stagnant Solbakken, Head Coach of Norway, goes to a training session. (Getty Images through AFP)

It was a small scare. Absolutely nothing truly compared to what took place on March 13, 2001.

Solbakken, then 33, was an essential midfielder for FC Copenhagen. What ought to have been a regular session on an intense early morning ended with the Norwegian’s heart picking up a complete 7 minutes.

“He was medically dead,”group medical professional Frank Odgaard was priced quote as stating by The Guardian.

In the medical facility, he was kept alive on life assistance devices and stayed in a coma for 26 hours.

“I was informed that on the aircraft (to Denmark), my mum began preparing my funeral service,” Solbakken stated to Tribuna.

It’s been 25 years considering that he cheated death. And now the 58-year-old has actually directed an extremely skilled Norway group into the quarter-final of the World Cup for the very first time. Norway will handle England for an area in the last 4 on Saturday.

This is Norway’s very first look at a World Cup because 1998, when Solbakken wore the group’s No. 6 jersey. The Norwegian Midfielder of the Year in 1995 was likewise a crucial gamer of the nationwide group that had actually gotten approved for the Euro 2000. His profession was cut short due to the heart attack in 2001.

“It was a significant experience, however it was actually even worse for my household than for me since I didn’t feel anything. It was just as if the lights headed out,” he informed UEFA in 2002. “Even though I will constantly miss out on the rush of going through the tunnel, it was the best choice to make.”

Not long after recuperating, he began his supervisory profession.

It began with an effective stint in Norway where he assisted his previous club Hamarkameratene make promo to the top-flight. He later on discovered success at FC Copenhagen, with a couple of absent-minded years in Germany (FC Koln) and England (Wolverhampton Wanderers) in between.

By December 2020, the Norwegian nationwide group came calling.

It was not the most rewarding of starts, and as the group stopped working to certify for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024, it appeared specific that Solbakken would be revealed the door.

Much so that, as reported by the BBC, an online survey revealed 82 percent of advocates desired him to be sacked. The nationwide federation chose to stick with him. Coincidentally, gamers that had actually matured under the federation’s long-lasting advancement program, which started in 2010, began to development to the nationwide group.

There was an uptick in the outcomes.

Norway made promo to the leading tier of the UEFA Nations League in 2024. And in the credentials project for the World Cup, the group won each of its 8 matches.

That type continued worldwide Cup, as they received the knockout phase. Came the hard-fought 2-1 wins over Ivory Coast and Brazil to make it to the quarter-final.

At the full-time whistle versus five-time champs Brazil, while everybody in the dugout hurried onto the field to commemorate, Solbakken produced an unintended viral minute. He hurried into the stands to welcome his other half Anniken.

(When I remained in the coma) she was left alone with 2 kids. Anniken was just 23-24, and I was impressed at how she handled to manage this tight spot at such a young age,” he informed Tribuna.

The win over Brazil, at the New York New Jersey Stadium, was another landmark where Solbakken stopped briefly to assess whatever he and his household had actually handled. Now the coach and Norway look forward, with brand-new horizons in sight.