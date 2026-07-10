CBM India Strengthens Inclusive Livelihoods for Persons with Disabilities and Marginalized Communities in the Sundarbans

Program trains 700 people, extends seed funding support to 485 participants and integrates healthcare, education and community development

CBM India, a leading not-for-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities and other marginalized communities, is strengthening livelihood opportunities for hundreds of families in the climate-vulnerable Sundarbans region. Through Project Sarvounnati, an integrated rural development initiative, the organization aims at improving economic resilience, access to services, and quality of life for marginalized communities.

Implemented in the Patharpratima block of the South 24 Parganas district, the initiative supported 485 individuals with seed funding to launch or expand income-generating activities, while 700 people received training in agriculture, allied activities, and non-agricultural trades during 2025-26. Among them, 122 persons with disabilities received livelihood training and 73 received seed funding support, reflecting the project’s commitment to disability-inclusive development. The interventions focused on helping small farmers, women, and low-income households build sustainable livelihood opportunities in a region under increasing threat from the climate crisis.

Project Sarvounnati was launched to address complex development needs in the Sundarbans, where climate-induced risks, limited livelihood diversification, and economic vulnerability continue to impact communities. The program currently serves villages across the Achintya Nagar and Brajaballavpur panchayats and is designed around a holistic development model that integrates livelihood, education, healthcare, and water and sanitation.

The livelihood component of the project supports agricultural development, livestock and animal husbandry, skill development, and entrepreneurship. Program participants have received training and support across areas such as farming, livestock rearing, and pisciculture, alongside capacity-building sessions on non-farm livelihood opportunities. These covered entrepreneurship, digital literacy, financial management, and guidance on income-generating activities such as tailoring, handicrafts, food processing, and eco-tourism.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sony Thomas, Executive Director, CBM India Trust, said, “Economic security is critical for communities living in regions that face recurring environmental and livelihood challenges. Through Project Sarvounnati, we are working with communities to build sustainable income opportunities while simultaneously strengthening access to education, healthcare, and clean drinking water. The goal is long-term community resilience, built on stronger livelihoods and lasting access to essential services.”

Beyond livelihoods, the project has delivered significant improvements in community infrastructure and access to services.

During the year, the initiative supported the renovation of three high schools, two primary schools, four Anganwadi centers, and two health and wellness centers. It also facilitated the establishment of four digital classrooms and two STEM laboratories, helping create improved learning environments for children and young people.

To support foundational learning, four tuition centers were established, benefiting over 100 children, while a dedicated therapy center is providing physiotherapy support to more than 30 children with disabilities.

On the health front, the program reached more than 15,000 people through health awareness initiatives, trained over 690 community members and frontline stakeholders on health, hygiene, and nutrition, and conducted eight health camps serving more than 1,200 people.

In the Sundarbans, surrounding saline water and salinity intrusion make access to safe drinking water a persistent everyday challenge for many island communities. The project addressed this through the installation of three community borewells and water dispensing units, also known as water ATMs, benefiting approximately 2,500 families, helping improve access to safe and reliable water sources.

Project Sarvounnati currently serves villages across the Achintya Nagar and Brajaballavpur panchayats of Patharpratima block and is designed as a holistic development model integrating livelihoods, education, healthcare, water and sanitation, and environmental sustainability. Building on the progress achieved during the first phase, CBM India is now expanding the initiative to three additional villages in the Gopal Nagar Panchayat during 2026-27, extending the project’s reach and bringing integrated development support to more vulnerable families across the Sundarbans region.

By combining livelihood promotion with investments in education, healthcare, water access and community capacity-building, Project Sarvounnati is helping create stronger, more resilient communities while ensuring that women, persons with disabilities, low-income households and other marginalized groups can participate in and benefit from local development.