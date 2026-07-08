Blue Cloud Softech Completes Deployment of SOCEYE (formerly Blura Saga) for Hyderabad City Police: Social Media Unit Goes Live

From purchase order to go-live within the committed timeline. BCSSL’s own IP now operational, powering fact verification, citizen grievance response and evidence-grade media forensics for one of India’s largest metropolitan police forces.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607) (“BCSSL” or “the Company”), an AI-first technology company, today announced the successful completion of deployment of its SOCEYE platform (formerly Blura Saga), an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence system, for the Social Media Unit of Hyderabad City Police. The platform is now live and operational, with unit personnel trained and BCSSL providing ongoing support. The go-live completes the purchase order disclosed by the Company on 31 March 2026, which was issued after verification of BCSSL’s proprietary ownership of the platform, confirming SOCEYE as the Company’s own intellectual property, engineered in India.

In a city of Hyderabad’s scale, rumours travel faster than facts. SOCEYE now gives the police the ability to see what the city is saying, in multiple languages, in real time, so that misinformation can be countered early, citizen grievances raised on social channels reach the right officer, and digital evidence is preserved to judicial standards.

Now Live: What SOCEYE Delivers for the City

Faster response to citizens: grievances surfacing on social media are automatically detected, classified and routed for action, so a complaint posted online is treated with the same seriousness as one filed at a station;

grievances surfacing on social media are automatically detected, classified and routed for action, so a complaint posted online is treated with the same seriousness as one filed at a station; Fact verification and media forensics: AI-assisted verification of viral claims, manipulated images and fabricated content, helping the police respond to misinformation with evidence rather than delay;

AI-assisted verification of viral claims, manipulated images and fabricated content, helping the police respond to misinformation with evidence rather than delay; Multilingual understanding: the platform processes content across multiple Indian languages, reflecting how Hyderabad actually communicates;

the platform processes content across multiple Indian languages, reflecting how Hyderabad actually communicates; Evidence-grade integrity: analysis is documented and preserved to standards suitable for lawful investigation and judicial scrutiny, with continuous learning improving accuracy over time;

analysis is documented and preserved to standards suitable for lawful investigation and judicial scrutiny, with continuous learning improving accuracy over time; A single intelligence dashboard: one operational view for the Social Media Unit, deployed and supported end-to-end by BCSSL.

“An order announced is a promise; an order delivered is a reputation. SOCEYE, a platform we conceived, engineered and own in India, is now live inside one of India’s largest metropolitan police forces, within the committed timeline,” said Sri Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Group. “I thank the Hyderabad City Police for their trust. To our shareholders and to every government we serve, our commitment is simple: at Blue Cloud, disclosure is followed by deployment. What is live in Hyderabad today stands ready for every metropolitan police force in India tomorrow.”

Delivered on Time, Built to Repeat

With this go-live, SOCEYE is operational across multiple law-enforcement settings in Telangana, including command-centre and anti-narcotics environments, a repeatable, productised AI platform that every metropolitan police force in India increasingly requires. The deployment was completed with structured handover, personnel training and continuous-learning configuration, and BCSSL will provide ongoing support under the terms of the engagement.

Responsible Use, By Design

SOCEYE operates on publicly available social media content, under the lawful mandate of the police, with role-based access, audit trails and documentation standards suitable for judicial scrutiny. The platform is designed to support transparent, accountable public communication, helping the police counter misinformation with verified facts and respond faster to citizens, in line with applicable law, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.