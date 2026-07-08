Hong Kong – LCQ17: Promoting energy conserving and carbon decrease in federal government departments and public organisations

LCQ17: Promoting energy conserving and carbon decrease in federal government departments and public organisations ******************************************************************************************

Following is a concern by the Hon Hung Kam-in and a written reply by the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, in the Legislative Council today (July 8):

Concern:

The National 15th Five-Year Plan proposes to speed up the thorough green improvement of financial and social advancement, and develops the “dual carbon” targets of accomplishing carbon peaking before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060. The HKSAR Government has actually also taken forward 4 significant decarbonisation techniques under Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan 2050, specifically “net-zero electricity generation” “energy saving and green buildings” “green transport” and “waste reduction”to line up with the nationwide instructions. The Government has actually modified the Buildings Energy Efficiency Ordinance to consist of public centers under the obligatory energy audits performed when every 5 years, and has actually promoted the Strategy of Hydrogen Development in Hong Kong to introduce regional trial tasks on hydrogen as fuel. In this connection, will the Government notify this Council:

(1) of the variety of green energy advancement jobs (consisting of photovoltaic system, wind energy, green methanol, hydrogen energy and other renewable resource) executed by different federal government departments and public organisations in federal government structures, health centers and public centers in the previous 5 years and their efficiency;

(2) whether the Government will set phased carbon emission targets and schedules for different federal government departments and public organisations, and include the appropriate targets into the efficiency appraisals of the heads of such departments/organisations; if it is discovered that a specific department or public organisation has actually stopped working to fulfill the targets, whether the Government has actually developed targeted restorative steps or enhancement policies;

(3) whether the Government will think about more broadening the scope of energy audits for federal government structures and structures in public organisations, such as enhancing the tracking of energy usage behavioural patterns of public organisations and accelerating the phasing out of old devices that does not fulfill energy performance requirements;

(4) whether the Government has actually evaluated the application capacity of hydrogen energy and green methanol in federal government departments and public organisations (such as federal government car fleet, backup power supply for healthcare facilities and power supply systems of public centers), in addition to the execution strategy and resource allotment plan for hydrogen energy and green methanol application in the next 3 years; and

(5) in regard of promoting domestic need and establishing the regional green energy market, whether the Government will think about embracing particular procedures (such as enforcing requirements to increase the percentage of green items under federal government procurement policies, promoting public-private collaboration designs to speed up the building and construction of renewable resource facilities and offering tax concessions to motivate the market to buy brand-new energy innovations), so regarding line up with the total nationwide green advancement?

Reply:

President,

To line up with the nationwide “dual carbon” targets, the Government makes every effort to accomplish carbon neutrality before 2050 and minimize the overall carbon emissions from the 2005 level by half before 2035. In addition to creating territory-wide policies, the Government has actually embraced a “whole-government” method to handling the operation of federal government departments and has actually taken forward different steps in our quote to attain decarbonisation.

In assessment with the Transport and Logistics Bureau and the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB), our reply to the concern raised by the Hon Hung Kam-in is as follows:

(1) Major works of establishing renewable resource (RE) at the federal government structures and centers throughout the previous 5 years (2021-2025) are as follows:

allocating an overall of $3 billion for the setup of small RE systems at federal government properties given that 2017-2018. As at end-2025, an overall of $2.4 billion has actually been authorized for about 280 jobs, consisting of the setup of solar power generation systems at federal government workplaces, leisure grounds-cum-rest gardens, tanks and pedestrian links, and so on, in addition to the setup of waste-to-energy and hydropower systems at sewage treatment plants. Over 170 of these tasks were finished throughout the previous 5 years. Upon complete commissioning, all these authorized tasks are anticipated to produce an overall of over 27 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electrical power each year; and

establishing more waste-to-energy centers, consisting of the Integrated Waste Management Facilities Phase I (I · PARK1) that has actually begun trial operation considering that December 2025 which will be anticipated to create about 480 million kWh of electrical energy each year upon complete commissioning. The Integrated Waste Management Facilities Phase 2 (I · PARK2), presently under preparation, is anticipated to produce 960 million kWh of surplus electrical power each year for export to the grid, apart from supporting the center’s day-to-day operation.

In reaction to the long-lasting objective of carbon neutrality set out by the Government under the Hong Kong Climate Action Plan 2050, a number of public organisations (such as the Hospital Authority (HA) and the Hong Kong Housing Authority), tertiary institutes, and secondary and main schools have actually likewise increased the usage of RE at their particular facilities.

(2 ) To help federal government bureaux and departments (B&D s) in setting emission decrease targets and carrying out emission decrease steps in a more clinical method, the Government promoted in 2017 the “Carbon Management in Government Buildings” circular which needs all significant federal government structures to go through routine carbon audits, the outcomes of which need to be revealed to the general public through the publication of yearly ecological efficiency reports or other ways. B&D s will act on the execution of practicable carbon decrease steps based upon the suggestions in the carbon audit reports. Owing to the distinctions in the nature and operating conditions of different B&D s, it would be hard to create a one-size-fits-all decarbonisation option and target that apply to all departments.

The Government likewise actively motivates public organisations to set emission decrease targets and execute emission decrease steps. The HA has actually incorporated carbon neutrality as a target within the “Energy Management” concept of its Environmental Policy Statement, and has actually carried out a series of energy-saving and carbon decrease procedures, such as continuing to change aging a/c chillers with extremely energy-efficient chillers in healthcare facilities and structures; performing retro-commissioning jobs and tweak systems throughout health centers to boost performance; and developing a smart Energy Management Database System (EMDS) to help with prompt evaluations and enhance energy effectiveness. Individually, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has actually created carbon management technique and carbon decrease targets. It minimizes carbon emissions through partnership with its company partners and the application of procedures such as optimising lighting and air-conditioning schedules in workplace properties, transforming runway lights to LED lights, and increasing using electrical automobiles. In addition, the AAHK released a revamped Carbon Management System in 2024 to boost the management of carbon emissions by the AAHK and its service partners.

(3 ) According to the Buildings Energy Efficiency Ordinance (Cap. 610) (Ordinance), when federal government structures and different kinds of public sector structures consisting of medical facilities, and train stations are freshly built or going through significant retrofitting works, their structure services setups (consisting of air-conditioning, electrical, lighting, lift, and escalator setups) should adhere to the energy performance requirements set out in the Code of Practice for Energy Efficiency of Building Services Installation. The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) evaluations and updates the previously mentioned Code of Practice in assessment with the market every 3 years to guarantee that the appropriate requirements stay approximately date.

In addition, the Government modified the Ordinance in 2015 to need that the abovementioned federal government and public sector structures to perform energy audits every 5 years in accordance with the Code of Practice Building Energy Audit, and to reveal particular technical details in energy audit reports upon conclusion. This step intends to increase openness while motivating the trade to proactively propose energy-saving options and promote the application of energy-saving retrofits. As soon as the changes take complete impact this September, it is approximated that by 2035, the changes will conserve an extra 500 million kWh of electrical energy every year.

The Government will continue to work together with the trade and, depending upon the application of the modified Ordinance, will think about in due course how to reinforce energy conserving for federal government and public sector structures.

(4 ) The Government has actually constantly been devoted to promoting a green and low-carbon shift, actively checking out the possible application of hydrogen energy throughout different sectors to line up with Hong Kong’s objective of accomplishing carbon neutrality before 2050.

Concerning the application of power supply systems at building and construction websites, the Government has actually proactively presented numerous marketing efforts recently, with a specific concentrate on driving the application of hydrogen fuel cell gensets (hydrogen gensets) in the building market:

developing security and technical requirements: to help with the safe and standardised application of hydrogen fuel cell power generation systems in Hong Kong, the EMSD released the Code of Practice for Stationary Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Systems (Code of Practice) in December 2025, supplying clear technical requirements for the safe setup and operation of these systems. Based upon the Code of Practice, the EMSD has actually likewise assembled a list of technical files needed for hydrogen trial job applications, laying out the details candidates need to send, considerably assists in the market’s preparation work.

enhancing approval treatments (getting rid of barriers and relieve constraints): in its conference in February 2026, the Inter-departmental Working Group on Use of Hydrogen as Fuel (Working Group) developed improvement procedures in reaction to market feedback and approval experience collected this far. For tasks with significantly fully grown innovations and lower dangers (such as building website hydrogen gensets that fulfill particular security guidelines), candidates might be excused from carrying out a Quantitative Risk Assessment, offered that appropriate requirements are fulfilled. If a formerly authorized hydrogen gensets design is embraced, the candidate might be excused from sending defined technical details, thus considerably simplifying the approval procedure.

enhancing market promo and assistance: in June 2026, the EMSD put together and published A Brief on the Application of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Systems on Construction Sites to the Working Group’s site, supplying the market with a thorough intro to application circumstances, benefits, and the approval procedure. In the very same month, the EMSD effectively assisted in the addition of pertinent hydrogen genset producers’ items into the pre-approved list of the Construction Innovation and Technology Fund, providing concrete monetary rewards for professionals interested in embracing them.

technical presentation: a number of hydrogen power generation tasks have actually currently been effectively presented in Hong Kong. These consist of tasks providing power to building and construction websites in Lok Ma Chau and Sheung Shui, tasks charging electrical cars (EVs) in Sai Kung and North Point, and a task offering power to momentary centers for the golf occasion of the 15th National Games. A number of other tasks are underway, with info being sent to the Working Group for approval. On another front, with the help of the EMSD, the Construction Industry Council (CIC) will set up a hydrogen generator at its CIC-Zero Carbon Park in Kowloon Bay for EV charging, functioning as an on-site presentation of the appropriate innovation to the market.

We will actively check out the application of hydrogen gensets at federal government building websites. When it comes to the its application as backup power products in appropriate federal government structures and healthcare facilities, the expediency will be additional studied topic to the outcomes of more security evaluations and real functional requirements. The Government will continue to promote the concept of advancing with vigilance, and evaluate the efficiency of the trial jobs through the Inter-departmental Working Group. Considering technological maturity and financial practicality, we will develop the next advancement plan in due course, and make excellent usage of existing resources and pertinent funds to support appropriate applications along with research study and advancement tasks, thus promoting the advancement of hydrogen energy in Hong Kong.

Hydrogen automobiles provide the benefits of electrical lorries, such as absolutely no emission and very little sound contamination, while likewise offering greater energy capability and longer driving variety. Pertinent innovations are still under trials or at an early phase of advancement, hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) lorries have no competitive edge for small-and-medium sized and short-to-medium varied lorries at this minute. The Government is presently focusing on promoting electrical lorries, which have more fully grown innovations and supporting facilities, to drive the green improvement of automobiles in Hong Kong. At the very same time, the Government will likewise support trials of hydrogen lorries. As Hong Kong is a compact city, the day-to-day travel range of the majority of the cars is fairly brief. It would be better for Hong Kong to concentrate on checking out the advancement of hydrogen heavy automobiles and hydrogen cross-boundary automobiles.

At present, 3 HFC street cleaning automobiles run by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department under the Government fleet are going through functional trials. The Government will gather information and collect experience of the 3 HFC street cleaning cars and examine the operation of other HFC automobile trial jobs to more examine the future prepare for the promo of hydrogen lorries and the plan for resource allotment.

In addition, the Marine Department (MD) has actually introduced the very first pilot task for methanol-powered vessels under the Government fleet, including the structure of 2 methanol-powered vessels for the MD. The vessels are anticipated to participate in service in 2029.

(5 ) To promote the trials of HFC heavy automobiles, the Government introduced a financing plan under the New Energy Transport Fund (the NET Fund) in December 2024 and allocated HK$ 100 million in the very first stage to supply financing assistance for regional business for the procurement of HFC heavy cars, facility of hydrogen refilling centers and hydrogen fuel costs throughout the trial duration.

Since June 2026, the NET Fund Secretariat has actually gotten an overall of 2 applications, one is for trying a HFC coach for cross-boundary traveler services, and the other is for checking out 2 HFC coaches for regional traveler services. We are presently evaluating the applications and asking for the candidates to supply extra details. As soon as the candidates have actually sent all requisite info, we will instantly send them to the NET Fund Steering Committee for factor to consider and approval, with a view to starting the trials as early as possible.

To boost the beauty of the financing plan and make great usage of financing resources to motivate the trade to perform more trials of HFC heavy cars, we propose to optimise and tweak the scope of the financing plan. We prepare to seek advice from pertinent stakeholders and trade agents in the 3rd quarter of this year to create a comprehensive fine-tuned proposition, which will be sent to the NET Fund Steering Committee for factor to consider and approval in the 4th quarter of this year.

. Besides, the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, the San Tin Technopole and the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster website in the Northen Metropolis are being established under the guide of the ITIB. The ITIB desires offer development and innovation (I&T) business with tactical significance (consisting of tactical I&T markets such as brand-new products, brand-new energy, green innovation, as set out in the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint) in specific those from the Chinese Mainland and abroad meaning to establish service in Hong Kong, with a choice of top quality I&T website to develop research study and advancement and style centres, pilot production bases and/or mass production centers for associated markets; and to form a dynamic I&T market chain which offers strong assistance for speeding up the advancement of brand-new quality efficient forces and accomplishing brand-new industrialisation in Hong Kong.

The Government has actually likewise advanced various procedures to motivate and support the advancement of RE by the economic sector at their particular lands and homes. An example is the intro of an assistance step in April 2022 to help the economic sector in setting up solar power generation systems at open parking area. No preparation consent from the Town Planning Board is needed for farms, green houses/farm structures in the “Agriculture” zone to be utilized for creating solar power for farming function.

In regard of green procurement, the Government has actually developed green specs for product or services through the green procurement list, therefore guaranteeing that energy-saving and carbon-reduction choices are prioritised in procurement. This effort likewise creates steady need for regional green energy items and assists drive the advancement of associated markets. The Government presently mandates that all brand-new personal cars and trucks obtained need to be electrical cars, and likewise obtains items that enhance structure energy performance, consisting of LED lights, air conditioners with Grade 1 energy labels, and photovoltaic panels. The Government will evaluate the green procurement list from time to time to keep up with the most recent market advancement and the procurement requirements of B&D s.