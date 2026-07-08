Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs finds believed illegal cigarette and alternative cigarette smoking item storage and circulation case in Ma On Shan (with pictures)

Hong Kong Customs finds presumed illegal cigarette and alternative smoking cigarettes item storage and circulation case in Ma On Shan (with images) ******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs spotted a thought illegal cigarette and alternative smoking cigarettes item storage and circulation case in Ma On Shan the other day (July 7). An overall of about 390 000 believed illegal cigarettes and 15 000 alternative cigarette smoking items were taken. The overall approximated market price had to do with $1.78 million while the task capacity had to do with $1.3 million. A regional male was apprehended.

Customs officers performed an anti-illicit cigarette operation in Ma On Shan in the afternoon the other day and browsed 2 light products automobiles parked in an outside carpark at Yiu Sha Road. Upon evaluation, Customs discovered the batch of thought illegal cigarettes and alternative smoking cigarettes items inside the lorries, and jailed a 47-year-old regional guy who declared to be a transport employee. The lorries gotten in touch with the case were likewise apprehended.

Customizeds will continue its threat evaluation and intelligence analysis for interception at source, in addition to through its multipronged enforcement technique targeting storage, circulation and marketing to spare no effort in combating illegal cigarette activities.

Customs worries that it is an offense to purchase or offer illegal cigarettes. Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance (Cap. 109), anybody who handles, has, offers or purchases illegal cigarettes dedicates an offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $2 million and jail time for 7 years.

Members of the general public are advised to report any presumed illegal cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080, its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online kind (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).