CM Naidu launches Adani Foundation’s partnership under Andhra Pradesh’s P4 initiative

Editor’s Synopsis

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, says lasting progress begins at the household level by strengthening incomes and self-reliance.

As a Margdarshi under the Andhra Pradesh Government’s P4 initiative, the Adani Foundation will help Bangaru Kutumbams build stable incomes through locally relevant enterprises and improved access to welfare schemes.

The programme spans all 29 Gram Panchayats and urban clusters of the state’s Chittoor district’s Kuppam Mandal, with Bangaru Mitras providing mentoring, financial literacy and stronger linkages to welfare schemes.



The Adani Foundation, the socio-economic and development arm of the Adani Group, has joined the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s (AP) P4 initiative as a Margdarshi (guide and enabling partner) to support Bangaru Kutumbams, or underprivileged families, in Kuppam Mandal of Chittoor district. The partnership will help households improve their incomes through locally relevant enterprises and better access to government welfare programmes.

The P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative is the AP government’s flagship programme to accelerate poverty reduction by connecting underprivileged families with mentors, institutions and organisations that can help them build sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative, titled “Transforming Lives Together: A P4 Model for Holistic Progress of Bangaru Kutumbams in Kuppam Mandal,” covers all 29 Gram Panchayats and urban clusters. It focuses on enterprise creation, financial literacy and stronger linkages to welfare schemes. Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhivruddhi Society (APMAS) is the implementation partner.

The Adani Foundation works across nearly 150 villages in AP in the areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action and community development. The initiative builds on this work by supporting the state’s efforts to help vulnerable households achieve economic self-reliance.

Visiting the programme in Kuppam, his Assembly constituency, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, handed over sewing machines, portable welding kits, embroidery machines to Bangaru Kutumbams.

The Hon’ble CM praised the Adani Foundation for its holistic development approach, describing it as embodiment of the true spirit of Government’s P4 Zero Poverty Initiative. Addressing the gathering, he said, “I congratulate the Adani Foundation for its commitment to strengthening leadership and promoting sustainable livelihoods for Bangaru Kutumbams. This initiative exemplifies shared social responsibility, creating lasting impact for the community. My sincere appreciation to the Adani Foundation for this exemplary contribution to inclusive development.

In a special message, Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, said, “Lasting progress begins at the household level. When families have the opportunity, the right support and the confidence to build sustainable livelihoods, they create stronger futures not just for themselves, but for generations to come. Our partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government under the P4 initiative reflects a shared commitment to helping Bangaru Kutumbams become more self-reliant.”

Under the programme, households will receive livelihood assets suited to their skills and local market opportunities. These include kirana stores, livestock, sewing machines and other micro-enterprise support designed to generate sustainable incomes.

Each household will be supported by Bangaru Mitras, trained community mentors who will help prepare business plans, improve financial literacy, develop enterprises and connect beneficiaries with relevant government schemes.

By combining community mentoring, enterprise development and access to public welfare programmes, the initiative aims to help households build sustainable incomes. The model is designed to be scalable and supports AP’s vision of reducing poverty through locally driven solutions that can be replicated across the state.