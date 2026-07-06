Autoverse Mobility Concludes Successful Garage Leadership Summit 2026, Bringing Together India’s Independent Garage Ecosystem

Autoverse Mobility, India’s fast-growing B2B platform for independent garages, successfully hosted the Garage Leadership Summit 2026 in Bengaluru, bringing together over 100 independent garage owners, automotive experts, technology leaders and aftermarket stakeholders to discuss the future of India’s rapidly evolving automotive service ecosystem.

The summit served as a knowledge-sharing platform focused on equipping garage owners with the technical expertise, business insights and digital capabilities required to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven automotive aftermarket.

Led by Mihir Mohan, Founder & CEO, Autoverse Mobility, along with Rama Shankar Pandey, Co-Founder, Shiv Soni, Co-Founder and Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder, the event showcased Autoverse Mobility’s vision of empowering India’s independent garages through technology, access to quality spare parts and industry knowledge.

At the event, Autoverse Mobility unveiled two strategic initiatives designed to help independent garages accelerate business growth and improve operational efficiency—the Autoverse Quick Commerce Program and the Autoverse Franchisee Program.

The Autoverse Quick Commerce Program enables garages to order automotive spare parts directly through the Autoverse platform with dispatch in as little as 15 minutes from nearby Autoverse stores. Initially available across Bengaluru, the service covers high-demand categories including clutches, suspension components, filters, brake pads, brake discs, belts, hoses, clips and other fast-moving parts.

The Autoverse Franchisee Program allows entrepreneurs and garage owners to establish an Autoverse franchise store while leveraging the company’s technology, sourcing capabilities and supply chain expertise.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled “Building a Profitable Garage in 2026,” moderated by Rama Shankar Pandey, featuring leading independent garage entrepreneurs including Ranjith (Owner, Tweak7), Dhiren Mehta (Partner, United Motors), Rajendra (Owner, VR Automotive) and Raghavendra (Owner, Laksh Multibrand). The discussion explored emerging opportunities in India’s automotive aftermarket, customer expectations, digital transformation, operational excellence and sustainable business growth for independent workshops.

Speaking on the occasion, Mihir Mohan, Founder & CEO, Autoverse Mobility, said, “India’s independent garages are the backbone of the country’s automotive service ecosystem. As vehicles become more connected, software-driven and technologically advanced, garages need more than just access to spare parts; they need knowledge, training, digital tools and a strong ecosystem that helps them compete and grow. The two initiatives launched by the company today are aimed at solving critical challenges faced by workshops, including faster access to spare parts and improved inventory management.”

He further added, “Garage Leadership Summit 2026 reflects our commitment to building that ecosystem. Our vision is to empower every independent garage with the technology, expertise and trusted partnerships required to deliver world-class service while building profitable, future-ready businesses.”

Commenting on the discussions, Rama Shankar Pandey, Co-Founder, Autoverse Mobility, said, “Independent garage owners today are looking beyond repairs; they are focusing on building brands, adopting technology and redefining customer experience. The conversations at the Summit highlighted the industry’s readiness to embrace change and reinforced the importance of continuous learning and collaboration.”

The event featured a series of expert-led technical sessions, including “Future-Ready Lubrication – Engine Oils, Additives & E20 Fuel” by Rene Tschamler of LIQUI MOLY, who shared global best practices on lubrication technologies, engine protection and the impact of E20 fuel adoption on vehicle maintenance.

Participants also attended a practical technical workshop on DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) Regeneration, conducted by Alyasir Qureshi from Launch, which focused on diagnostics, preventive maintenance and servicing modern diesel vehicles.

The Summit also introduced attendees to Autoverse’s latest digital capabilities through a product session titled “Before WhatsApp, Open Autoverse”, presented by Vidhi Jha, demonstrating how technology can simplify spare parts sourcing, ordering and business operations for workshops.

The event concluded with networking sessions that enabled participants to engage with industry experts, technology providers and fellow garage owners, fostering meaningful partnerships and knowledge exchange. Through initiatives like the Garage Leadership Summit, Autoverse Mobility aims to continue building a connected, digitally enabled and future-ready ecosystem for India’s independent automotive aftermarket.