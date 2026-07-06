Hong Kong – Temporary suspension of “iAM Smart” services throughout system upgrade

Short-term suspension of “iAM Smart” services throughout system upgrade ****************************************************************************

The Digital Policy Office revealed today (July 6) that “iAM Smart” services will be momentarily suspended from 2am on July 8 (Wednesday) for a system upgrade. “iAM Smart” services are anticipated to resume by 4am on the exact same day. Please go to the “iAM Smart” thematic site (www.iamsmart.gov.hk) for the current service plans.

If required, users are encouraged to make advance plans for the online services or gain access to the needed services through the site or mobile application of the pertinent federal government departments or organisations throughout the system upgrade.