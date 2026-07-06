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Satanic Force Slayer: Infinity Castle heads to OTT practically 1 year after smash hit theatrical run; Check information

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A poster from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

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04 Jul 2026, 11:02 am

After its huge success around the world in 2015 where it made over $ 700 million around the world, Devil Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is lastly set to get here on Netflix.

The current movie is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, and composed by the studio’s employee. It is a direct follow up to the 4th season of the anime tv series in addition to its 4th, 5th, and 6th movie adjustments, followingMugen Train( 2020) and collection moviesTo the Swordsmith Village( 2023) andTo the Hashira Training( 2024 ). It is based upon the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016– 20 manga series Devil Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. The movie was launched on September 12 in 2015 in India, which was 2 months after its best in Japan. It exceeded the record of the highest-grossing movie in the nation.

Tanjiro and the Hashira are plunged into the Infinity Castle and the battlefield is set for the end of the world in between the Demon Slayer Corps and the satanic forces.

Devil Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I pertains to Netflix throughout Asia, omitting Japan, Mainland China, and India … pic.twitter.com/zixLsAhBx2

— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 4, 2026

Devil Slayer tape-recorded the most significant anime opening weekend in the nation with Rs 48 crore and ultimately crossed the Rs 65 crore mark.

The movie was a mega hit throughout the world where it broke numerous ticket office records, ending up being the seventh-highest-grossing movie of 2025 and the highest-grossing worldwide movie in the United States. It surpassed The Simpsons Movie (2007) as the highest-grossing movie based upon an animated tv series was the 2nd highest-grossing generally animated movie, behind The Lion King (1994 ).

An excerpt from our CE evaluation of the movie checked out, “The tesseract-like structure of the Infinity castle, a sprawling design marvel that extends into the infinite void in all directions, lends itself to some of the most creative and breathtaking visuals put to screen, anime or otherwise. Demon Slayer franchise’s signature fight animation and choreography are stretched to their glorious extent.”

The cast of the movie includes voices by Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, and Akira Ishida.

Devil Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is set to launch on Netflix on July 28.

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