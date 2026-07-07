Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort Strengthens Its Position as the Best Resort in Mahabalipuram for Family Holidays, Corporate Retreats and Celebrations

India, July 7 —

Tirukazhukundram, Tamil Nadu: Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort, a well-known village and leisure resort near Mahabalipuram, continues to enhance its guest experience with a strong focus on family holidays, corporate retreats, destination weddings and group celebrations. Located on Sadras Road, Tirukazhukundram, the resort brings together comfort, recreation, event spaces and warm hospitality in a peaceful setting close to Chennai and the East Coast Road.

Today’s travellers are no longer looking only for accommodation. Families want memorable experiences, companies need refreshing spaces for team engagement, and event planners prefer venues that can manage stay, food, activities and celebrations under one roof. With its wide range of facilities and guest-focused services, Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort has built its reputation as one of the preferred choices for those searching for the best resort in Mahabalipuram and nearby areas.

A Complete Family Resort Near Mahabalipuram

Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort is especially popular among families seeking a quick escape from the busy city routine. With spacious rooms, landscaped surroundings, open recreational areas, indoor and outdoor activities, kids’ play area, swimming pool, spa, restaurants, gym, mini theatre and a relaxing village-style ambience, the resort offers something for every age group.

Children can enjoy play zones and activities, while adults can unwind, relax and spend quality time with family. The calm environment, open spaces and family-friendly facilities make Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort a suitable destination for weekend getaways, school holidays and leisure stays near the coastal heritage belt.

New Outdoor Attractions for Guests

Adding more value to its leisure offerings, the resort has recently introduced Giant Chess and Giant Snake & Ladder as outdoor attractions for guests. These life-sized games are designed to create fun, interaction and bonding among families, children, school groups and corporate teams.

These new attractions further support the resort’s aim of creating memorable experiences beyond a regular stay, especially for families and groups looking for engaging outdoor entertainment during their visit.

Wide Range of Recreational Activities

Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort already offers several recreational options, including ATV rides, rain dance, cricket, cycling, obstacle course, bungee trampoline, futsal, paintball, tug of war, pot breaking, table tennis, carrom, foosball, VR games, indoor badminton and more.

The resort also offers unique experiences such as bullock cart ride, fish pond hook & cook activity, gym facilities and mini theatre entertainment, giving guests more ways to relax, enjoy and spend meaningful time together. These additions make the resort an attractive destination for families, school groups, corporate teams and leisure travellers looking for fun-filled experiences near Chennai and ECR.

Corporate Retreats and Team Outings

For corporate groups, Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort provides a balanced environment for productivity and relaxation. The property offers conference halls, meeting rooms, banquet spaces, open-air venues and team-building activity zones suitable for training programmes, annual gatherings, product launches, leadership meets, employee engagement events and corporate day outings.

One of the major highlights for groups and corporate teams is the cricket ground with AC pavilion, which has become a main attraction for team outings, tournaments and group events. Teams can complete their business sessions and then move into open spaces for recreational activities, making the resort a complete retreat destination for companies looking for corporate outing venues near Chennai, ECR and Mahabalipuram.

Destination Weddings and Special Celebrations

Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort is also a preferred venue for destination weddings and special occasions. With spacious banquet halls, well-maintained lawns, restaurants, accommodation facilities and flexible event spaces, the resort is suitable for weddings, engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions, school trips and large group celebrations.

Its ability to offer stay, celebration spaces, dining and recreation in one location helps guests enjoy a smooth and relaxed event experience. For families and event planners looking for a celebration resort near the heritage and beach destination, Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort offers convenience, comfort and complete event support.

122 Rooms Across Eight Categories

One of the key advantages of Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort is its accommodation capacity. The resort offers 122 rooms across eight room categories, giving guests a wide range of choices based on their needs and budget.

From budget-friendly Superior Container Rooms to comfortable suites and the fully equipped Presidential Suite, the resort can accommodate families, corporate groups, wedding guests and leisure travellers with ease. This makes the property suitable for both small leisure stays and large group bookings.

Convenient Location Near Mahabalipuram

Located close to famous temples, beaches and cultural attractions, Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort also serves as a convenient base for sightseeing and relaxation. Guests can explore nearby heritage sites while enjoying the calm, green and spacious environment of the resort.

Its location near Chennai, ECR and Mahabalipuram makes it easily accessible for weekend travellers, families, corporate groups and event planners looking for a peaceful resort experience away from the city.

Award-Winning Hospitality

Adding to its reputation, Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort was recently honoured at the 7th Royal Edition International Excellence Awards 2025 as the Winner – Best Affordable Luxury Resort under the categories of Destination Wedding, Family, Leisure and Corporate.

This recognition marks four consecutive years of excellence and reflects the resort’s continued commitment to quality service, guest satisfaction and innovative leisure experiences.

A Trusted Resort for Leisure, Events and Getaways

With its award-winning hospitality, scenic village environment, modern facilities, event spaces, recreational activities and convenient location near Chennai, ECR. Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort continues to stand out as a trusted destination for family holidays, corporate retreats, destination weddings and weekend getaways.

Guests looking for comfortable and activity-rich resorts in Mahabalipuram can explore Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort for family holidays, leisure stays, corporate outings, weddings and weekend escapes. With its complete range of facilities and guest-friendly experiences, the resort continues to strengthen its position as one of the best resort choices in the region.

About Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort

Esthell – Village & Leisure Resort is a village and leisure resort located at No. 93/8, Sadras Road, Egairathinapuram Village, Tirukazhukundram, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu 603109. The resort offers luxury rooms, restaurants, banquet halls, lawns, indoor and outdoor games, swimming pool, spa, kids’ play area, gym, mini theatre, cricket ground with AC pavilion and curated experiences for families, corporate groups, weddings, leisure travellers and event planners.

The resort is part of the Esthell group, which also operates Esthell Hotel Adyar and Esthell Beach House.

Contact

Website: www.esthell.com

Phone: +91 9600058311 / +91 7338744472 / 044-6738 3838

Email: reservations@esthell.com