Verlas Brings New York’s Next-Gen Diamond Jewellery to India

India, July 7 —

Subheading: New York-born, lab-grown diamond fine jewellery brand Verlas is now in India with a luxe, modern, design-led, and digital-first experience at www.verlas.in

National, July 07, 2026: Verlas, a New York-born fine jewellery brand launches its India operations, bringing design-led and modern lab-grown diamond jewellery in gold to one of the world’s most dynamic jewellery markets. Entering as a digital-first brand, Verlas aims to redefine how Indians discover, wear, and value diamonds, moving the conversation beyond wedding lockers to designs crafted for real, everyday life.​

Launching at a time when India is emerging as a global leader in lab-grown diamonds and digital luxury, Verlas positions itself as a global, design-led brand rather than a traditional Indian jeweller. The brand focuses on clean, minimal, internationally inspired designs crafted in fine gold, using certified lab-grown diamonds to offer fine jewellery that is aspirational yet accessible. With online-first pricing starting from Rs.3,000, Verlas is built for the generation that shops, researches, and builds trust primarily online.​

“India does not need just another lab-grown diamond brand; it needs a global, design-first diamond brand that understands how people actually live, dress, and express themselves today,” said the Founder of Verlas.

The founder further added that, “Today’s Indian consumers are ready for diamond jewellery that fits their lives, not just their lockers. They want elegant, dainty designs they can wear to a meeting, a brunch, a flight, or a dinner date, without waiting for a big occasion. We are entering India not to sell lab-grown diamonds as a novelty, but to show how beautifully designed, certified lab-grown diamond jewellery styles can become part of daily wardrobes. Our New York design sensibility, combined with India’s deep connection to diamonds, allows Verlas to offer something truly new: modern, global luxury made for everyday wear.”

The aim behind the India launch is to present Verlas as a New York-born fine jewellery brand with a modern lab-grown diamond vision tailored for India. Spotlighting IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds, BIS hallmarked fine gold craftsmanship, and a smooth e-commerce experience that makes buying diamonds clearer and more transparent. Early conversations will centre on India’s growing appetite for wearable diamond jewellery, the rise of lab-grown diamonds as aspirational luxury, and how Verlas’ digital-first model fits new buying habits.

The brand’s credibility is further strengthened by its independent sustainability recognitions, including the Butterfly Mark from Positive Luxury and SCS Global Services certification, reinforcing its commitment to responsible sourcing and verified standards.

Verlas’ entry also taps into a broader shift in the Indian market, where lab-grown diamonds are gaining traction as a responsible, value-driven, and design-forward choice. By normalising lab-grown diamonds firmly within the fine jewellery category rather than as a compromise, Verlas aims to help shape the next chapter of India’s diamond story.

About Verlas

Verlas was born in New York with a simple belief: fine jewelry should feel personal, meaningful, and right for today’s world. At its heart are IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds created with care, clarity, and purpose set in solid 9K/14K gold. Each Verlas design is designed not as a distant treasure, but as something to live with daily to mark small moments, big milestones, and everything in between. The brand’s design language mirrors the city it comes from: intuitive, modern, and deeply considered. By working directly with its community, Verlas redefines the traditional jewelry experience, making it more transparent, approachable, and aligned with conscious values. As Verlas steps into its next phase of growth, it is quietly preparing to make its presence felt in new markets, with India soon to welcome the brand. We proudly bear the Butterfly Mark by Positive Luxury-the global gold standard for sustainable excellence.

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Available online at Verlas.in with pan-India access.

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