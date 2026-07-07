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Home Business Enormous landslide buries automobiles at hydroelectric job in India

Enormous landslide buries automobiles at hydroelectric job in India

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Tue, July 7, 2026 at 2:21 PM UTC

Video footage reveals an enormous landslide burying a number of building cars after heavy rains in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on July 6, 2026. The video catches mud, rocks and particles covering lorries and destructive part of the roadway at the Kwar Hydroelectric Project on the Chenab River.Authorities stated there were no instant reports of casualties as teams released heavy equipment to clear the landslide and recuperate buried cars.

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