Indonesia Signs Agreements For BrahMos, Astra Missiles With India

Chen Chuanren

July 07, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (best)and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Credit: Sipa USA

SINGAPORE– Indonesia has actually signed contracts with India covering the acquisition of the BrahMos supersonic anti-ship rocket and Astra air-to-air rocket, broadening the nation’s significantly varied stock of rocket systems. The contracts were revealed throughout a joint interview held as …

Chen Chuanren Chen Chuanren is the Southeast Asia and China Editor for Aviation Week’s Air Transport World publication and the Asia-Pacific Defense Correspondent for Aviation Week.

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