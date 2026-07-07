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Home Business Indonesia Signs Agreements For BrahMos, Astra Missiles With India

Indonesia Signs Agreements For BrahMos, Astra Missiles With India

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Chen Chuanren
July 07, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (best)and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Credit: Sipa USA

SINGAPORE– Indonesia has actually signed contracts with India covering the acquisition of the BrahMos supersonic anti-ship rocket and Astra air-to-air rocket, broadening the nation’s significantly varied stock of rocket systems. The contracts were revealed throughout a joint interview held as …

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is the Southeast Asia and China Editor for Aviation Week’s Air Transport World publication and the Asia-Pacific Defense Correspondent for Aviation Week.

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