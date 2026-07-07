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Saudi Arabia cuts August petroleum authorities market price to Asia to six-year low

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Saudi Arabia has actually set the August Arab Light petroleum authorities asking price to Asia at$1.50 a barrel listed below the Oman and Dubai average, its most affordable level because June 2020, a prices file examined by Reuters revealed.

This deep cut follows area unrefined markets toppled on increasing West Asian materials.

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The OSP for the previous month was a premium of $9.50 a barrel.

The cut was bigger than market expectations, which had actually been for a premium of $ 1.50 to $ 3.00 a barrel above the average of Dubai and Oman quotes.

Released – July 07, 2026 04:39 pm IST

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