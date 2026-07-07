Business 37 charged after international Indian criminal activity distributes connected to Canada assassination By Correspondent - 67 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp ReleasedJuly 7, 2026 7:30 AM PDT El Monte raids part of’Operation Hard Ball’ Federal and global police have actually charged 37 people linked to India-based multinational the mob groups associated with a 2023 assassination in Canada, worldwide extortion, and narcotics trafficking. LOS ANGELES – In an enormous global sweep code-named “Operation Hard Ball,” 37 operatives connected to worldwide Indian criminal activity distributes have actually been charged throughout 3 continents, straight connecting the violent network to the brazen 2023 political assassination of a popular spiritual leader outside a Canadian temple. What we understand: 3 different federal indictments unsealed in Los Angeles detail a large network of racketeering, targeted killings, and drug smuggling. The operations were greatly managed by locked up gangsters using smuggled interaction gadgets, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The unsealed indictments expose an extremely arranged, multi-continental network where sent to prison kingpins flawlessly worked together with global cells to perform violent plots and handle profitable smuggling pipelines. At the center of the conspiracy is the Bishnoi business , led by 33-year-old Lawrence Bishnoi, who handled to direct a worldwide distribute from his Indian jail cell utilizing smuggled contraband cellular phones. Together With his North American lieutenant, Satinderjeet Singh(referred to as “Goldy Brar”Bishnoi presumably purchased the June 18, 2023, assassination of popular Indian spiritual and politician “H.S.N.,” who was assassinated outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia– an act that added to Canada designating the business a terrorist entity in September 2025. While the Bishnoi gang controlled headings with prominent violence, an associate-turned-rival group referred to as the Bhagwanpuria gang weaponized institutional corruption. < div data-v-6546b402 data-video-snapshot="https://static-media.fox.com/fmcv3/prod/fts/8cfgbltjcm4rr6v5/y73cwy8o1jmk3eis.jpg" data-video-watch-id data-video-spark-id="88f3bc71-101a-5d3b-acc8-93f0f48fc4ae" data-video-external-id ="fmc-4h7cohrljsr664zx" data-video-anvato-id="fmc-4h7cohrljsr664zx" data-video-content-type ="external_media_cloud" data-video-external-source="fmc" poster ="https://static-media.fox.com/fmcv3/prod/fts/8cfgbltjcm4rr6v5/y73cwy8o1jmk3eis.jpg" picture="https://static-media.fox.com/fmcv3/prod/fts/8cfgbltjcm4rr6v5/y73cwy8o1jmk3eis.jpg" origination_station="KTTV" title="Feds target India-based organized crime in El Monte" description ="The charges include the June 2023 assassination of a prominent Indian political and religious leader outside a Canadian Sikh temple, alongside widespread extortion, shootings, and large-scale international narcotics trafficking." mediaurl="https://d3ayhwgrwyc4j8.cloudfront.net/ue2/mcvod/fmc-4h7cohrljsr664zx_A-3000715--1567465/hls/v1_0/index.m3u8" anvatoid="fmc-4h7cohrljsr664zx" externalid="fmc-4h7cohrljsr664zx" externalsource="fmc" contenttype="external_media_cloud" sparkid="88f3bc71-101a-5d3b-acc8-93f0f48fc4ae" watchid classification="news" tags="[object Object],[object Object],[object Object]" isshareenabled="true" advertisements="[object Object]" data-v-892ef6a8 > Feds target India-based the mob in El Monte The charges consist of the June 2023 assassination of a popular Indian political and spiritual leader outside a Canadian Sikh temple, along with extensive extortion, shootings, and massive global narcotics trafficking.

Commandered by sent to prison gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, this 1,000-member multinational distribute focused on murder-for-hire, weapons trafficking, and complicated extortion plans that reached households in California and Ohio by conspiring with corrupt police officers in India to produce criminal charges versus domestic competitors.

Funding this worldwide reign of fear needed an advanced logistics device, which relied greatly on specialized drug circulation networks.

Ravinder Singh Dhanda, running under the alias “John Wick” from Vancouver, presumably brokered worldwide smuggling services for bulk amounts of narcotics throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The scale of this pipeline is highlighted by enormous police seizures throughout the examination, which have actually netted approximately 1,000 kgs of drug, a kg of heroin, a lots guns, and $40,000 in money.

These significant disturbances consisted of stopping long-haul semi-trucks bound for Canada and obstructing numerous kgs of drug that the distributes had actually actively taken from competing drug gangs in Los Angeles.

In overall, 22 individuals were apprehended, 7 in Southern California.

What we do not understand:

The identities of specific targeted victims, consisting of the assassinated leader “H.S.N.” and an obtained person in India recognized as “B.S.,” stay protected by court-ordered pseudonyms.

Timeline:

June 18, 2023: Shooters assassinate popular political and spiritual leader H.S.N. outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

November 2023: Bishnoi declares duty for a shooting at the Vancouver home of a popular Indian star and vocalist.

March 2024– July 2025: The Bishnoi business takes roughly 520 kgs of drug from competing drug trafficking groups in the higher Los Angeles location.

June 2025: Police obstructs an attempted delivery of 99.2 kgs of drug and one kg of heroin connected to the Bhagwanpuria network.

September 2025: The Canadian federal government formally designates the Bishnoi business as a terrorist entity.

December 2025– January 2026: Bishnoi, Brar, and Godara effort to obtain $5 million from a victim residing in Thousand Oaks, California.

April 2026: Bhagwanpuria distribute member Gurlal Singh threatens a victim in California, feeding info to a corrupt authorities in India to prompt incorrect murder charges versus the victim’s household.

June 23– July 1, 2026: Grand juries return 3 different federal indictments versus members of the Dhanda, Bhagwanpuria, and Bishnoi companies.

What they’re stating:

U.S. and Canadian authorities stressed that the sweeping operation highlights an unmatched level of worldwide partnership versus cross-border violence.

“Transnational criminal gangs who spread fear, drugs, and violence will face the full force of justice and the weight of the federal government,” stated First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Working together, law enforcement in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia are determined to target and dismantle these criminal organizations wherever they operate. There is no safe harbor for these thugs.”

“Today’s coordinated operation strikes at the heart of three brutal transnational organizations that have terrorized families, exploited communities, and stolen lives through ruthless acts of violence in the U.S. and abroad,” stated Patrick Grandy, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

“The true measure of this operation isn’t found in the arrests or the seizures alone,” stated Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. “It’s found in what they represent: a united commitment between the LAPD and our federal and international partners to relentlessly pursue those who threaten our communities.”

“Together, we disrupted the operations of organized criminals who used murder, cruelty and fear to extort and control people in both Canada and the United States,” stated Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme. “We won’t pause for long to reflect on the work it took to get this job done – we’ll keep doing what we do best to preserve public safety in Canada, in the United States, and around the world.”

< p original-article-post origination_station ="KTTV" data-v-ec26887a data-v-94395e58 > What’s next:

The accuseds apprehended within the United States are arranged to make their preliminary looks in federal court.

If founded guilty, lots of face necessary minimum jail sentences varying from 10 years to life jail time in federal jail.

The examination stays continuous as the FBI, LAPD, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)– which is running a parallel probe into South Asian the mob– continue to locate staying partners.

Authorities will launch more information throughout an interview at 10:30 a.m.

The Source: This report is straight sourced from unsealed federal grand jury indictments went back to the United States District Court in between June 23 and July 1, along with main declarations offered by management at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Information concerning particular extortions, narcotics seizures, and timelines were drawn out completely from multi-agency investigative findings assembled under the federal Homeland Security Task Force effort.

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