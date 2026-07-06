Japan – MUFG Bank and JCB Sign MOU for Comprehensive Strategic Alliance in ASEAN

TOKYO, July 6, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –JCB Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Chairman & & Chief Executive Officer: Takayoshi Futae; hereinafter: JCB), Japan’s only worldwide payment brand name, and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (President & & CEO: Masakazu Osawa), a combined subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (President & & Group CEO: Junichi Hanzawa; hereinafter “MUFG”have actually participated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning a thorough tactical alliance in the ASEAN area.

This alliance intends to utilize our complementary strengths by using both business’ client bases and monetary and payment networks to collectively drive service growth and produce brand-new worth throughout ASEAN.

Function and Background of the Alliance

In ASEAN, continual financial development is driving the growth of the upscale section, together with the growing adoption of digital payments. As an outcome, need for monetary and payment services is ending up being progressively advanced and varied.

In this context, MUFG Bank’s partner bank network, financial investments in digital companies, and monetary facilities will be integrated with JCB’s worldwide payment network, Japan’s biggest merchant network, and comprehensive service proficiency. By incorporating these abilities with monetary services, such as deposits and financial investments, the 2 business intend to develop brand-new worth, especially in wealthy client sections and digital payment locations.

Secret Areas of Collaboration

Reinforcing Financial Services for Affluent Customers in ASEAN

Leveraging collaborations with MUFG’s partner banks, we will provide card items that supply special and distinct experiences and advantages in Japan for upscale clients in ASEAN. In addition, by connecting these card items with monetary services, such as deposits and financial investments, we will provide improved worth. As a preliminary effort in 2026 (ending March 2027), we prepare to provide a brand-new premium card in Indonesia, which will be JCB’s highest-tier card ever provided outside Japan. Growth of Collaboration in the ASEAN Payment Domain

Both business will check out partnership in between MUFG’s investees in the digital financing sector and JCB’s payment abilities. Through these efforts, we will think about broadening cross-border payment options and mobile services, with the goal of speeding up the advancement of digital payment environments in ASEAN.

By integrating their consumer bases and payment competence, the 2 business will promote the development of monetary services and develop brand-new service chances and synergies.

Structure Partnerships with Japanese Companies and Promoting Japan as a Tourism-Oriented Nation

This alliance intends to develop and broaden a “Japan-led monetary and payment collaboration platform” fixated MUFG Bank and JCB in ASEAN. Structure on this structure, we will widen collaborations not just with partner banks and digital monetary gamers however likewise with a wide variety of Japanese business, consequently boosting the worldwide reach of Japanese brand names and services.

Beyond monetary and payment services, the alliance will drive brand-new organization production through cooperation with Japanese business and add to reinforcing Japan’s existence in ASEAN.

Through these efforts, both business intend to assist construct a brand-new financial sphere linking ASEAN and Japan, while supporting efforts to additional position Japan as a prominent tourist location.

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Future Developments

Based upon this MOU, both business will progress with concrete efforts. Leveraging this alliance, we will even more broaden collaborations with Japanese business and make every effort to accomplish sustainable development and develop brand-new worth in ASEAN.

About JCB

JCB is a significant worldwide payment brand name and a leading charge card company and acquirer in Japan. JCB introduced its card service in Japan in 1961 and started broadening worldwide in 1981. Its approval network consists of about 72 million merchants all over the world. JCB Cards are now released generally in Asian nations and areas, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its worldwide development technique, JCB has actually formed alliances with numerous leading banks and banks worldwide to increase its merchant protection and cardmember base. As a thorough payment option service provider, JCB devotes to offering responsive and top quality product and services to all consumers worldwide. For more details, please see: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact

Anna Takeda

Business Communications

Tel: +81 -3 -5778 -8353

Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp