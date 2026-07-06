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Nagarjuna Akkineni: You do not see Akhil, you will see Lenin on the screen

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Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse and Nagarjuna at the pre-release occasion in Tirupathi

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06 Jul 2026, 8:56 am

After a three-year space, Akkineni Akhil is showing up with Leninwhich is all set to strike the screens on July 10. His daddy Nagarjuna is producing the movie under the Manam Enterprises LLP banner together with Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. The pre-release occasion of the movie was kept in Tirupati on Sunday night. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead, while Murali Kishor Abburu is the director.

Nagarjuna participated in the occasion as the chief visitor and discussed the movie along with his child Akhil. He revealed self-confidence that Lenin would end up being a big success for him as a manufacturer and likewise provide Akhil the much-needed business break.

“When Murali Kishor and Nandu concerned me and told the story, they stated it was embeded in Srirampuram. I have a psychological connection with that town since my daddy ANR garu was born there. With that belief, I asked to tell the story, and I discovered it extremely intriguing,” stated Nagarjuna.

He included that the movie has a number of twists and lots of intriguing characters. “There are a lot of twists in the story, in addition to a number of fascinating characters and various layers, which I liked quite. Nobody can anticipate the twists in this movie,” he stated.

Nagarjuna stated Lenin has all the components of a total performer. “Love is the best feeling. Lots of wars have actually been combated and kingdoms have actually been lost since of love. This movie is likewise driven by love,” he stated.

He spoke extremely about Bhagyashri Borse, who plays Bharathi in the movie. “One can even wage a war for Bharathi due to the fact that she is so lovely. She has actually likewise carried out remarkably and is the heart beat of Lenin,” stated Nagarjuna.

Speaking about the other stars, Nagarjuna stated he has actually understood Sivaji for a long period of time. “Sivaji is an item of Annapurna Studios and I likewise satisfied him throughout Bigg Boss. I am really delighted that he is playing a crucial function in this movie and he has actually done a terrific task,” he stated.

Discussing Brahmaji, Nagarjuna remembered that their journey together started with Shiva“I more than happy to see him in Lenin,” he stated.

He likewise applauded Sunil and the rest of the cast. “I have actually dealt with Sunil in lots of movies. There are a lot of essential characters in this movie and everybody has actually dealt with enormous love since they all thought in Lenin,” he included.

Discussing his boy Akhil, Nagarjuna stated the movie is rooted in Rayalaseema and its individuals. “This story resembles the Mahabharata set in Rayalaseema. Previously, Akhil has actually mainly done urban-based movies. I had my doubts whether he would fit the function of LeninAfter viewing the movie, he not just shocked me however will amaze everybody who sees it,” stated Nagarjuna.

“Akhil has actually totally immersed himself in the character of LeninYou will not see Akhil on the screen; you will just see Lenin. You will enjoy Lenin’s relationship, his love, and his vengeance. By the end of the movie, you will take Lenin home in your hearts,” stated Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna likewise applauded his co-producer Naga Vamsi. “People fondly call Naga Vamsi ‘Chintu Anna’ and he comprehends the pulse of the mass audience. He waited me and Akhil throughout the making of the movie. He is so positive about the movie’s success that he is dispersing Lenin throughout Andhra Pradesh himself,” stated Nagarjuna.

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