Special|Atharvaa opens on why he does not review Baana Kaathadi: ‘It ended up being hard …’

Atharvaa and a still from Bana Kaathadi where his daddy and late star Murali played a cameo Upgraded on : 06 Jul 2026, 8:15 am Star Atharvaa is presently waiting for the release of Idhayam Muralidirected by producer-turned-director Aakash Baskaran. For the unversed, the coming-of-age romantic drama’s title is a homage to his daddy and late star Murali’s 1991 movie IdhayamWhile the movie holds enormous significance to Atharvaa, he purposefully kept away from reviewing his dad’s last movie Baana Kaathadi (2010) in which he played the lead in his launching function. In an unique interview with Movie theater ExpressAtharvaa stated, “It became hard for me to watch those scenes after a while. While I don’t search for them, I just watch some snippets of those scenes,” including how he treasures those memories from that time. “I still remember every moment from the filming of those scenes, including how he worked for them. But watching them visually is still hard,” he shared.

In the exact same discussion, he remembered viewing his daddy’s Idhayam for the very first time. Atharvaa stated that he did not see the movie when it launched back in 1991 due to the fact that of his age at the time. “I was too young when it released; even if I watched it back then, I would not have understood it,” the star stated. He included that he sawIdhayamfor the very first time when he finished his 12th basic evaluation. “That is when I watched it properly, although I had heard its songs before as well. I think it is one of my favourite films,” he stated.

For the unversed, Baana Kaathadi significant Murali’s last movie look before his death that year. He played a cameo function in the film which starred Samantha as the female lead.

Slated to launch in theatres on July 10, Idhayam Muralinarrates of one-sided love. The most recent trailer for it means a story where Atharvaa’s character, Idhaya, enters search of her fan, played by Preity Mukhundhan, in a foreign land after dealing with rejection from her when at school. The movie likewise stars Natty, author Thaman S himself, Niharika NM, Sudhakar ofParithabangalpopularity, Yashashree Rao, vocalist Jonita Gandhi, and Anju Kurian, to name a few.