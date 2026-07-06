Hong Kong – Cross-border remittance service for senior receivers of portable money help

Cross-border remittance service for senior receivers of portable money support **********************************************************************************

The Social Welfare Department (SWD) revealed today (July 6) that Hong Kong seniors obtaining or getting portable money support (consisting of the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) under the Portable CSSA Scheme, and the Old Age Living Allowance and the Old Age Allowance under the Guangdong Scheme and the Fujian Scheme of the Social Security Allowance Scheme) might, from today onwards, pick to get their help payments in Hong Kong dollars (HKD) remitted by the SWD straight into their HKD accounts at designated Mainland banks totally free of charge. The cross-border remittance service is a step proposed in the 2025 Policy Address to enhance dispensation plans for portable money help.

A representative for the SWD included that the abovementioned designated Mainland savings account should be HKD accounts (“Type I accounts”opened by the senior receivers at the branches of the Bank of China or the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Guangdong Province or Fujian Province. Senior receivers who want to get this cross-border remittance service need to supply documentary evidence of their accounts opened at designated Mainland banks throughout the application procedure.

Information of the cross-border remittance service are offered on the SWD site (www.swd.gov.hk/en/pubsvc/socsecu/comprehens/portableco/crossborder_re/). For queries, please call the appropriate Social Security Field Unit throughout workplace hours, or SWD’s selected representatives, particularly the New Home Association for Guangdong Province on 2815 7399 or the International Social Service Hong Kong Branch for Fujian Province on 2755 6800.