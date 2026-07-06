Kanga Enters a New Phase of Global Growth and Launches Kanga Global

HANOI, Vietnam, July 4, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Kanga, previously called Kanga Exchange, just recently revealed the main launch of Kanga Global, marking a rebrand and growth of its worldwide operations. Structure on a brand name developed in 2018, Kanga Global shows the business’s ongoing advancement and long-lasting dedication to serving users in international markets.

Because 2018, Kanga has actually regularly established digital property options, constructed a strong user neighborhood, broadened academic efforts, and developed items that react to the progressing requirements of the cryptocurrency market.

The launch of Kanga Global marks the next action in the brand name’s long-lasting technique and shows the business’s advancement in reaction to the quickly altering market and regulative landscape.

“Kanga has always been focused on creating long-term value and making blockchain technology accessible to users around the world. Kanga Global is the natural next step in this strategy and the foundation of our continued international expansion”stated Bruce Kurtz, CMO Kanga Global

Kanga Global will concentrate on additional establishing the business’s global operations, constructing collaborations, and broadening digital possession services in accordance with the appropriate policies in private markets.

The business reveals additional financial investment in item advancement, cooperation with partners from the blockchain market, and instructional efforts for the worldwide cryptocurrency neighborhood.

Media Contact

Business: Kanga Global

Contact: Bruce Kurtz, CMO Kanga Global

Site: https://kanga.global/



Subject: Press release summary