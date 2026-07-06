Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s next funny thriller gets a wacky identity; ‘Wicked Sunny’ locked as main title

Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan have actually apparently settled the title of their upcoming funny thriller, with ‘Wicked Sunny’ becoming the main option. The job, backed by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Films, marks yet another partnership in between the duo after Bhooth Bangla and the upcoming Haiwaan.

Reports of the movie initially appeared in 2025, and the most recent upgrade recommends the makers have actually now zeroed in on its title.

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The Nostalgia Behind ‘Wicked Sunny’

The title isn’t simply wacky– it likewise brings a sentimental connection for Akshay Kumar fans. According to reports, the makers felt ‘Wicked Sunny’ completely matches the movie’s tone and its main character.

The expression was likewise connected with the remarkable background style played throughout Akshay’s scenes in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004 ), making it immediately familiar to audiences even after more than 20 years.

The movie is anticipated to present Akshay in an uninhibited comic avatar, one that is stated to be noticeably various from his current funny functions in Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. The uncommon title is likewise anticipated to contribute to the buzz surrounding the performer.

Another Milestone in Akshay and Priyadarshan’s Hit Partnership

The actor-director set has actually constructed among Bollywood’s most effective funny collaborations with movies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha and Bhooth Bangla.

Before Wicked Sunny gets here, audiences will see them reunite in Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, which is arranged to launch on September 11, 2026.

When Wicked Sunny goes on floorings, it will become their ninth movie together.

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Script, Schedule and Priyadarshan’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Stance

The comic thriller has actually supposedly been composed by Priyadarshan and Rohan Shankar, who formerly worked together on Bhooth Bangla. Production is anticipated to start in December this year.

The upgrade likewise gets here in the middle of continuous conversation around Hera Pheri 3. After stepping far from the much-talked-about follow up, Priyadarshan made headings with his remark that “Hera Pheri 3 will ‘never hit the screens'”including another twist to the franchise’s unpredictable future.