Lock Upp 2 shows up the heat as Shilpa Shinde storms in as season’s very first wildcard, watch

The drama inside Lock Upp 2 will magnify as the makers have actually presented the season’s very first wildcard candidate. Tv star Shilpa Shinde is all set to go into the Netflix truth program, a relocation that is anticipated to bring fresh competitions and modify the characteristics inside the prison.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 has actually currently been making headings for its heated arguments and unforeseeable twists. Passing the current promotion, the upcoming episodes assure a lot more mayhem with Shilpa’s arrival.

Need To Check: Akanksha Chamola’s brand-new bombshell! After divorce discovery, starlet opens about being bisexual on Lock Upp 2

Entrants Revolt Over Food Quality

Before Shilpa’s entry, your house witnesses a significant face-off over food. In the most recent promotion launched by Netflix India, participants are seen objecting versus being served the exact same meals consistently. Contradicting the food, the majority of them even prompt Sunita Ahuja not to consume it. The argument quickly intensifies, requiring Riteish Deshmukh to step in.

Plainly distressed by the entrants’ demonstration, the host advises them that while the makers have actually honoured their dedications, the prisoners should make their food. When Sunita raises her issues, Riteish likewise calls her out for succumbing to the group’s needs.

Shilpa Shinde’s Entry Sparks Fresh Rivalries

The most significant surprise, nevertheless, features the arrival of Shilpa Shinde as the very first wildcard entrant of the season. Even before settling into the prison, she appears to have unclear numerous entrants. Shivangi Joshi is seen facing Shilpa in the discount, exposing a side of herself audiences have actually not seen before. She confesses that she discovers Shilpa challenging to interact with, meaning an extreme competition in the days ahead.

Akanksha Chamola likewise senses problem after seeing Shilpa go into the competitors and thinks a conflict in between them is inescapable. With stress currently running high inside your home, the wildcard entrant is anticipated to include another layer of drama to the video game.

Shilpa Issues a Bold Warning

The makers formally revealed Shilpa’s entry on July 5 through social networks, verifying her as the very first wildcard participant of Lock Upp 2.

Check Out: Shilpa Shinde completely knocks media for twisting her declaration on Shubhangi Atre, asks, ‘Zara bhi sharam nahi aati?’

In the marketing video, she makes her intents clear, stating, “Suna hai sab log andar apni-apni gaddi jamae baithe hain. Lekin unhein keh do jab tak koi bahar ka andar kadam nahi rakhta, tab tak hi unka raaj chalta rahega (I have actually heard that everybody is sitting within, developed on their particular thrones. Inform them, their guideline will just continue up until somebody from the outdoors sets foot inside).”

Lock Upp 2 Expands Its Weekly Schedule

The truth program has actually been getting a strong action from audiences given that its best, triggering the makers to extend its streaming schedule. Rather of airing just on choose days, Lock Upp 2 will now stream from Saturday to Thursday, taking a break for simply one day weekly.

Examine: Akanksha Chamola validates divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2: ‘We have actually been living independently for the previous one year’; watch

Sharing the statement, Netflix India tweeted, “WE HEARD YOU, INDIA! Aapki demand par, ab Lock Upp hoga Saturday se Thursday! Watch Lock Upp, Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix.”

WE HEARD YOU, INDIA!

Aapki need par, ab Lock Upp hoga Saturday se Thursday! View Lock Upp, Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, just on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/VIPEi8JWPN

— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 5, 2026

The competitors has actually currently seen its very first removal. Shresta Iyer, sis of cricketer Shreyas Iyer, ended up being the very first candidate to be kicked out from Lock Upp 2, setting the phase for harder competitors as the season advances.

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