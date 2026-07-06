Kincora Executes Definitive Agreements for Divestment of Mongolian Assets

Copper-gold explorer and hybrid task generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Businessis pleased to reveal it has actually performed Share Purchase Agreements (“Definitive Agreements”with an entirely owned subsidiary of Tumen Ail Coal LLC (TAC(such completely owned subsidiary of TAC being a candidate of TAC) to divest Kincora’s completely owned Mongolian subsidiaries (the “Transaction”.

The aggregate staged factor to consider for the Transaction is US$ 10-million, payable completely to Kincora, totally free and clear of any taxes, levies, or charges, however omitting particular legal commitments of Kincora’s.

Following the formerly revealed invoice of US$ 1.5-million Option Payment (May 19th2026 release “Kincora receives option payment for divestment of Mongolian assets“and the execution of the Definitive Agreements explained above, an additional US$ 3.5-million phase payment is because of Kincora within 5 (5) company days.

A last staged payment of US$ 5-million is due into an escrow represent release upon registration of the modifications in the investors of the Mongolian subsidiaries which is prepared for to happen before year-end.

Sam Spring, Kincora President & & CEO, commented,

We are delighted to have actually accomplished this substantial turning point for the divestment of Mongolian possession portfolio.

“The Transaction materially strengthens Kincora’s balance sheet, sharpens our focus on our Australian portfolio and unlocks inherent value of one of our portfolio of projects.”

About Kincora

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid task generator technique and presently drilling at 2 jobs (Nevertire South and Condobolin).

The Company is effectively showing up the prospectivity of its substantial job portfolio, that includes several district-scale landholdings and scalable drill all set targets. These possessions lie in Australia’s Lachlan Fold Belt, among the world’s leading porphyry belts, and the historic Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has actually currently opened over $100 countless prospective partner financing for several earlier phase and/or non-core porphyry tasks. These preliminary offers have actually supported over 20,000 metres of drilling and over A$ 10m of partner moneyed expedition considering that late 2024, with management costs and expedition increase.

Numerous partner conversations are continuous for its staying 100% owned flagship and advanced expedition phase porphyry tasks.

By having a substantial portfolio of partner moneyed big porphyry tasks, and a really concentrated capital effective programs at the Condobolin and other sole financed jobs, the Company is looking for to place Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the general public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading job generator on the ASX.

The Company’s site is: www.kincoracopper.com

This statement has actually been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited

(ARBN 645 457 763)

Executive workplace

Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada

Tel: 1.604.283.1722 Subsidiary workplace Australia

C/- JM Corporate Services

Level 6, 350 Collins Street

Melbourne, VIC, Australia 3000

Positive Statements

Particular details concerning Kincora consisted of herein might make up positive declarations and “forward-looking information” within the significance of relevant securities laws (jointly, “forward-looking information”. Positive info is typically recognizable by the usage of words “believes” “may” “plans” “will” “anticipates” “intends” “could” “estimates” “expects” “forecasts” “projects”and comparable expressions, and the unfavorable of such expressions. Such positive declarations or details consist of however are not restricted to declarations or info with regard to the Company’s performed Term Sheet, Definitive Agreements and deals with TAC. TAC and its entirely owned subsidiary are an arms-length group with properties and operations in Mongolia. Positive declarations might consist of price quotes, strategies, turning points, expectations, viewpoints, projections, forecasts, assistance or other declarations that are not declarations of truth. Readers are warned not to position excessive reliance on positive details and declarations. In specific, the Company keeps in mind a variety of turning points and conditions precedent in the deals with TAC.

Positive details includes various threats and unpredictabilities, and real outcomes may vary materially from outcomes recommended in any positive details. These threats and unpredictabilities consist of, to name a few products: jurisdictional; counterparty; federal government approval; ESG; market; no product unfavorable modification; and/or, basic company conditions. Kincora thinks that the expectations shown in such positive declarations are affordable, and keeping in mind the invoice of a non-refundable US$ 1.5-million alternative payment and the execution of Definitive Agreements, it can offer no guarantee that such expectations will show to have actually been appropriate or the proposed deal will satisfy the turning points described. Kincora warns that real efficiency will be impacted by a variety of aspects, the majority of which are beyond its control, which future occasions and outcomes might differ significantly from what Kincora presently predicts. Aspects that might trigger real outcomes to vary materially from those in positive declarations consist of: market value; approvals; ongoing schedule of capital and funding and basic financial; market or organization conditions; and financier belief. Appropriately, readers need to not put unnecessary reliance on positive info and declarations. Readers are warned that reliance on such details and declarations might not be proper for other functions.

The positive declarations are specifically certified in their totality by this cautionary declaration. The info included herein is mentioned since the existing date and goes through alter after that date. Kincora does not presume the responsibility to modify or upgrade these positive declarations, other than as might be needed under suitable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts duty for the adequacy or precision of this release.

To see the source variation of this news release, please go to https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303693



Subject: Press release summary