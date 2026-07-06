Duolingo English Test Now Accepted by Over 6,500 Universities Worldwide – Opening Doors for Indian Students Applying to India, Canada, and the UK

As visa climates shift and application cycles grow more competitive, the DET gives students a faster, more flexible path to English proficiency certification, accepted for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at institutions across the US, UK, and Canada.

Duolingo English Test, a pioneer in digital English proficiency testing, is now accepted by more than 6,500 universities worldwide, including leading destinations for Indian students – the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Today, all eight Ivy League universities in the United States accept the DET, as do all 15 members of Canada’s U15 group of research-intensive universities. In the UK, top institutions including Imperial College London and University of Warwick recognise DET scores for postgraduate and undergraduate admissions.

The latest additions to the DET’s growing network of accepting institutions include renowned universities such as Utah State University, the University of Virginia School of Data Science, Bangor University, and the University of Exeter. More details here.

This milestone comes at a pivotal moment. Across key English-speaking study destinations, students are navigating shifting visa policies, longer processing timelines and a more competitive admissions landscape. In this environment, flexibility in how students demonstrate language proficiency has never mattered more, and the DET is designed precisely for that.

Whether a student is pursuing higher education in Canada, or seeking admission to a UK institution, the DET offers a streamlined, student-friendly way to certify English proficiency. The test can be taken at home, at any time that suits the applicant, with results delivered in under 48 hours and scores shared with unlimited institutions at no additional cost. There are no test centres to book months in advance, no rigid scheduling windows and no unnecessary friction built into a process that is already demanding enough.

Rogelio Alvarez, Vice President & General Manager at Duolingo English Test, said, “More than a milestone, this reflects a meaningful shift in how universities think about access. When students have the flexibility to choose a test that is accessible, convenient and affordable, language proficiency testing becomes a bridge rather than a barrier. We are grateful to our university partners worldwide for championing this vision.”

Acceptance of the DET has expanded rapidly since 2020, as institutions have sought admissions processes that are both rigorous and inclusive. The DET’s adaptive format and AI-powered security protocols give universities confidence in the integrity of each result, while its accessibility ensures that logistical barriers do not determine who gets to apply.

As international student mobility continues to evolve, shaped by policy changes, shifting destination preferences, and growing competition for places the Duolingo English Test remains focused on ensuring that language proficiency certification never becomes an unnecessary obstacle between a student and their ambitions.

Check out the DET’s complete list of over 6,500 accepting institutions, including some of the most well-known and prestigious universities in the world.