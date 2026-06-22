ESCP advances its School of Technology with the launch of a new Bachelor’s  degree and three Masters of Science

As part of the development of ESCP School of Technology, set to open in 2027, ESCP unveils the School’s vision and first milestones, including the launch of the Bachelor in Management, Science & Technology (BSc). The programme will welcome its first cohort in September 2027. ESCP School of Technology will benefit from the mentorship of Yann Le Cun, executive chairman of AMI Labs.

One year ago, ESCP unveiled its 2026–2030 strategic plan, Bold & United, which sets out an ambitious roadmap to become the first European University of Management by 2030. A key pillar of this strategy is the creation of two new schools alongside its historic business school: ESCP School of Technology, launching in 2027, and ESCP School of Governance, launching in 2029.

ESCP School of Technology aims to address the growing need for leaders who can bridge management, science and technology. By combining these disciplines, the School will equip current and future decision-makers with the knowledge and skills required to contribute to responsible innovation and meet the needs of companies facing rapid and far-reaching technological change.

The new Bachelor in Management, Science & Technology (BSc), which will sit within ESCP School of Technology, has opened applications for an inaugural cohort of around 40 students. Taught entirely in English, the three-year programme will immerse students in ESCP’s unique multi-campus European experience. Students in the first cohort will spend their first year at ESCP’s Paris Campus, their second year at the Turin Campus and their third year at the London Campus.

Designed for secondary school graduates with a strong interest in both science and management, the programme will build on ESCP’s recognised expertise in management education with a deeper dive into the scientific and technological principles shaping today’s world. Students will explore the intersection of management, science and technology while developing targeted expertise with specialisations in strategic fields such as artificial intelligence and deeptech, energy and climate technologies, biotechnology, defence and cybersecurity.

Across core courses and electives, students will receive more than 280 hours of teaching in science and technology per year. Courses will be complemented by scientific immersion, experimental activities, industry collaboration, internships, hackathons and more.

“While technologies evolve at extraordinary speed, the fundamental laws that govern our world remain the same. The principles of physics, chemistry, and biology remain the enduring foundations on which innovation is built.

By bringing together management, science and technology, ESCP School of Technology reflects a simple conviction: tomorrow’s leaders will need hybrid capabilities, combining the strategic and human depth of management excellence with the scientific literacy and technological fluency needed to understand the forces reshaping our world,” explains Prof. Cédric Denis-Rémis, Executive Vice-President, Executive Education & Corporate Relations & Dean of ESCP School of Technology.

Three specialised MSc programmes in Industrial Logistics & Robotics, Product Management, and Technology for Managers will expand ESCP School of Technology’s portfolio, offering advanced pathways for students seeking to build expertise in technology-driven industries. Designed to meet growing demand for skills in disruptive technologies and strategic sectors, these programmes will prepare graduates for leadership roles in management, innovation, and transformation. Together, they form a coherent portfolio built on a shared academic vision, combining rigorous standards, international perspectives, and a strong focus on career outcomes.

The School’s portfolio will also include Executive Education programmes as well as technology-focused electives available to students across ESCP. Beyond its academic programmes, ESCP School of Technology will support the development of new research initiatives and strengthen ESCP’s innovation ecosystem through a dedicated deeptech and technology vertical within the ESCP Blue Factory incubator.

The School’s development will be backed by an advisory board composed of ESCP faculty members and leading figures from the scientific and industrial communities. To accelerate growth, the School will draw upon ESCP’s existing partnerships and established courses and research across AI, big data and digital transformation.

Through ESCP School of Technology, ESCP aims to educate and empower leaders who will drive technological transformation, strengthen innovation ecosystems and contribute to Europe’s technological sovereignty. In doing so, the School reinforces ESCP’s commitment to preparing accountable, bold and creative leaders capable of driving human-centred transformation in business and beyond.