NISM and SEBI Take National Financial Literacy Quiz 2026 to New Delhi, Empowering Young Minds

Strengthens awareness of financial markets and responsible investing

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), successfully conducted the Northern Regional Round of the National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 at the SCOPE Convention Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, on August 1 and 2. The two-day event brought together undergraduate and postgraduate students from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other parts of the Northern Region, who competed in an interactive format covering financial markets, investment principles, investor protection and responsible financial practices. The New Delhi round marked the second regional round of NFLQ 2026, following the Western Regional Round held in Mumbai on July 18-19.

The nationwide initiative received participation from more than 4 lakh students in the college and online qualifying rounds. Based on their performance, leading teams progressed to the regional rounds being held across the Eastern, Southern, Northern, Central, Western and North-Eastern regions of India.

Addressing the participants, Shri Sashi Krishnan, Director, National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), said, “Financial literacy is most impactful when young people are given the opportunity to understand and apply it in real-life contexts. NFLQ brings financial education into an interactive and competitive environment, enabling students to build their understanding while developing curiosity about the financial ecosystem. The response to the initiative has demonstrated the growing appetite among India’s youth for meaningful financial knowledge, and NISM remains committed to create platforms that make financial education accessible, engaging and relevant.”

Shri Vijayant Kumar Verma, CGM and Regional Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said, “ A financially aware generation is essential for the continued development of India’s securities market. By introducing students to concepts such as informed investing, investor rights, market discipline and risk awareness at an early stage, initiatives like NFLQ help lay the foundation for responsible participation in the financial system. SEBI’s investor education efforts are aimed at strengthening this foundation and encouraging young Indians to approach financial decisions with greater awareness and prudence.”



NFLQ 2026 is part of NISM’s broader outreach programme aimed at strengthening students’ understanding of the securities market and encouraging informed financial decision-making. The quiz covers areas including financial products, market mechanisms, investor rights, regulations and the role of market

intermediaries, helping participants develop practical knowledge of India’s financial ecosystem. The initiative is being conducted from July to September 2026, with regional rounds scheduled across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Guwahati and Kolkata. The top-performing teams from these rounds will advance to the National Finale in November 2026, where they will compete for national honors at the NISM Campus, Patalganga, Rasayani, Maharashtra.

The Grand Finale will be held at NISM Campus, Patalganga, Rasayani, Maharashtra, where the top-performing teams from across the country will compete for national honors.

Prizes for Top three winners in each category of the regional rounds:

Undergraduate Category:

1st Prize – Rs. 40,000/- Department of BFSI, Graphic Era Hill University

2nd Prize – Rs. 30,000/- Department of Commerce and Finance, Quantum School of Graduate Studies

3rd Prize – Rs. 20,000/- Department of Management, Mittal School of Business





Postgraduate Category:

1st Prize – Rs. 40,000/- Department of Management, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

2nd Prize – Rs. 30,000/- Department of Management, Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur

3rd Prize – Rs. 20,000/- Department of Management, Mittal School of Business

Additionally, 12 UG colleges from the Northern Zone qualified to advance to the National Rounds. The list of selected institutions is as follows:

DEPARTMENT OF BFSI, GRAPHIC ERA HILL UNIVERSITY Department of Commerce and Finance, Quantum School of Graduate Studies DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT, MITTAL SCHOOL OF BUSINESS FACULTY OF COMMERCE, BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE, BUSINESS MANAGEMENT & ECONOMICS, DAV UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT, INVERTIS UNIVERSITY, BAREILLY DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT, GLA UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF BBA/ BCA, RAJ KUMAR GOEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, ALLENHOUSE BUSINESS SCHOOL, KANPUR DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT, CHITKARA BUSINESS SCHOOL, RAJPURA DEPARTMENT OF ENGINEERING/ BBA/ BCA, DR. K. N. MODI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND MANAGEMENT, PAL COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT, HALDWANI

There were 12 PG colleges from the Northern Zone qualified to advance to the National Rounds. The list of selected institutions is as follows: