Wonho on New EP ‘Core’ and Embracing Vulnerability After His Hiatus

The Korean pop star breaks down his album and the psychological reset behind his return.

For the majority of artists looking at the tail end of a hiatus, there’s either the pressure to overtake the altering winds of the market or take an action back and reconnect with themselves. Wonho selected to do the latter.

Declining the pressure to score a simple, business hit, his brand-new EP, Coreturns inward, switching idol images for vulnerability and self-preservation as he with dignity makes peace with the unidentified components of a brand-new chapter in his discography.

We get our very first genuine peek into his present frame of mind with the lead single, “Don’t Wake Me Up!” It’s a dance number layered with heavy electronic textures and a frenzied rhythm area. Strip back the layers, and the lyrics expose an inner yearning to remain asleep and get away the day-to-day rush. It’s a striking juxtaposition– a heavy club beat driving a reflective confession– yet it streams like a single idea. “I never ever felt that the energetic idea and the title ‘Don’t Wake Me Up’ remained in dispute with each other,” Wonho discusses. For him, the tune operates as “a dreamlike area” far from the sound of daily life. “In truth, I tend to believe and stress a lot, however because dream, I can release those concerns and merely delight in the minute with no limitations.” The tune’s explosive sound style is more catharsis than a program. As he puts it, “The effective noise and efficiency are expressions of that sensation of flexibility. Instead of being 2 different concepts, they become part of the very same story.”

That story focuses on his choice to concentrate on what really matters, likewise motivating the EP’s title, CoreIt’s a record developed behind closed doors, far from the flashing electronic cameras, where keeping it genuine mattered more than being best. Wonho admits he wasn’t thinking about enacting a pop star this time around. “For this album, I wished to be as truthful and authentic as possible,” he shares, reviewing his time away. “Instead of revealing a more refined or idealized variation of myself, I wished to share the ideas and feelings I experienced throughout my hiatus precisely as they were.” For a resurgence, it’s a refreshingly truthful technique. “It might not be something remarkable or unexpected,” he admits, “however I believe this album catches who I am right now much better than anything else. Because sense, it seems like the most sincere reflection of my present self.”

The psychological weight of what he’s sensation rollovers to the video for “Don’t Wake Me Up!” Framed by dark passages, rain-soaked areas, and sharp red lighting, the video unfolds like a ruthless pursuit, producing a visceral sense of confinement. Wonho is cautious to keep the tune’s soul from getting buried underneath the sophisticated setups. “I approached the video as one constant story,” he keeps in mind. “From being caught and feeling caught to ultimately breaking complimentary, I desired each scene to naturally link and cause the ending.” The video hence ends up being a metaphor for his own profession course, breaking out of a dark space to discover pleasure in a sense of neighborhood. “I believe the most significant part is the last scene, where everybody is dancing easily together. That minute represents the precise feeling I wished to reveal through this tune– the sensation of lastly releasing and being entirely totally free.”

While the title track releases that preliminary adrenaline rush, the remainder of the album streams easily through smooth R&B, home music and climatic pop. The rest of his psychological journal is filled with tracks such as the classic “Summer Blue”and the soothing closer “Promises (Feat. Sibling Su)”. When asked which tune challenged him the most as a songwriter, Wonho states that the record just works if you listen to it as a total, direct story. “It’s challenging to select simply one tune due to the fact that each track plays an essential function in informing the story of the album,” mentioning that each track on the album was thoroughly sequenced to construct on the other. “More than concentrating on private tunes, I desired Core to seem like one total journey from starting to end. That’s why I paid a great deal of attention to the track order– what feeling the very first tune need to produce and what sensation needs to stay after the last track ends.”

With his brand-new offering, he likewise took control of the structure and plan tasks, bypassing the normal pop equipment to make this task completely his own. “Since I was associated with the production of every track, I believed thoroughly not just about the music itself however likewise about how the album would come together as a total experience.” You can feel that sense of function throughout the rollout. “From the principle images and efficiencies to the styling, I desired every component to share the exact same message and instructions. Compared to my previous work, this album feels a lot more individual and genuinely shows my ‘core.'”

Core is likewise a direct nod to the artist’s relationship with his fans and listeners, specifically when he’s carrying out live. A live program runs as its own momentary escape, and Wonho made this brand-new music to duplicate that specific sensation for anybody listening. In his words, “I hope this album enables listeners to step far from truth for a while and entirely immerse themselves in the music, similar to the sensation we share when we sing and dance together at a performance.”

Corehe states, is basically about leaving an enduring, favorable effect. “I hope they can feel the energy, delight in the minute easily, and experience the feelings behind each tune,” Wonho states. “And when the album ends, if they can go back to their daily lives feeling even a little better or lighter, then I believe this album has actually accomplished what I desired it to do,” he concludes.