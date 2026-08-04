Thudakkam trailer: A happy-go-lucky Vismaya Mohanlal is pestered by a previous error in this drama thriller

Vismaya Mohanlal in Thudakkam

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-08-03T14:42:07.779Z" title ="2026-08-03 14:42"> 03 Aug 2026, 2:42 pm

The main trailer for Thudakkamhas actually been launched by its makers. Directed by 2018-popularity Jude Anthany Joseph, Thudakkam is set to launch in theatres on August 7.

The upcoming movie stars debutante Vismaya Mohanlal, star Mohanlal’s child, as Meenu as a happy-go-lucky child, who remains in the middle of clearing her college examinations. The trailer mean the fates of Meenu and her household taking a dark turn, as a previous error go back to afflict them. Director Jude has actually composed the movie’s story in addition to Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna.