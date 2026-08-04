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Home Books Thudakkam trailer: A happy-go-lucky Vismaya Mohanlal is pestered by a previous error...

Thudakkam trailer: A happy-go-lucky Vismaya Mohanlal is pestered by a previous error in this drama thriller

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Vismaya Mohanlal in Thudakkam

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< time datetime ="2026-08-03T14:42:07.779Z" title ="2026-08-03 14:42"> 03 Aug 2026, 2:42 pm

The main trailer for Thudakkamhas actually been launched by its makers. Directed by 2018-popularity Jude Anthany Joseph, Thudakkam is set to launch in theatres on August 7.

The upcoming movie stars debutante Vismaya Mohanlal, star Mohanlal’s child, as Meenu as a happy-go-lucky child, who remains in the middle of clearing her college examinations. The trailer mean the fates of Meenu and her household taking a dark turn, as a previous error go back to afflict them. Director Jude has actually composed the movie’s story in addition to Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna.

The cast of Thudakkam Consists of Mohanlal, Aashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, Ganesh kumar, Aswin, Essa, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup, and Jaffar Idukki.

Thudakkam‘s team consists of author Jakes Bejoy, cinematographers Akhil George, Jomon T John Isc, extra cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, editor Chaman Chakko, production designer Santhosh Raman, and action choreographers Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.

Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

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