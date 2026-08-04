Following the success of The Railway Men, YRF Entertainment is preparing to bring another real-life story of nerve and durability to audiences. The digital material department of Yash Raj Films is establishing Tunnel Men, a brand-new series motivated by the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue that caught across the country attention and turned into one of India’s the majority of amazing rescue objectives in the last few years.

After The Railway Men, YRF Entertainment brings Tunnel Men based upon 2023 tunnel rescue

The upcoming series is based upon the rescue operation that saw 41 employees caught inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand for more than 2 weeks. The tough objective included comprehensive preparation, coordination, and decision before all the employees were securely drawn out, making it a story of determination and cumulative effort.

According to Pinkvilla sources, Tunnel Men will be directed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat, presenting a brand-new directorial partnership under the YRF Entertainment banner. The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail will return as the program’s showrunner, preserving connection in the innovative technique and storytelling that assisted make the previous series a success.

Sharing an upgrade on the production, a source near to the advancement stated,”The writing and pre-production work has actually been advancing gradually, and the group is intending to recreate the scale and psychological strength of the rescue operation.”

The job likewise marks a crucial turning point for Saugata Mukherjee, as it will be his very first endeavor after taking charge as Head of Content at YRF Entertainment under CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Continuing its partnership with Netflix, YRF Entertainment will launch Tunnel Men on the streaming platform. The collaboration in between the production home and Netflix started with The Romantics in 2023 and continued with The Railway Men.

For those unknown, The Railway Men was a four-part Netflix series directed by Shiv Rawail and included Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in essential functions. With Tunnel Men, YRF Entertainment is set to additional broaden its lineup of stories motivated by real-life heroes and remarkable occasions.

Check Out: From Real Life to Global Screens: Netflix originals that formed a years of storytelling in India

Tags: 2023 Tunnel Rescue, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Brings, Netflix, Netflix India, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Social Media, The Railway Men, Tunnel Men, Yash Raj Films, YRF, YRF Entertainment

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