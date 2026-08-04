Zee Music Company Extends to South India with Upcoming Film Soundtracks

The label likewise released the music for ZEE5 Malayalam’s hip-hop truth program ‘Kerala Underground’

Zee Music Company (ZMC) is intending to broaden beyond its Hindi brochure by partnering with emerging artists throughout languages, areas and categories, constructing off the launch of Malayalam movie soundtrack Balan: The Boy and hip-hop truth program Kerala Underground

Zee Music has actually gotten the music rights for several upcoming films such as Malayalam movie I’m Game, directed by Nahas Hidayath, Telugu movies Vikramarka, Pallaburusu, Happy Journey, and Mega 158, while the Tamil lineup consists of Slumdog: 33 Temple Road starring Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu, with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Kannada movie soundtracks launching by means of Zee Music Company consist of Birbal: Case 2 Vibhrama and Mangala GowriThese tasks consist of tunes made up by experienced South Indian artists such as Thaman S. and G.V. Prakash Kumar, to name a few.

With the launch of ZEE5 Malayalam’s Kerala Underground previously in July, the label intends to promote the next wave of Malayalam hip-hop. The program consists of coaches such as Dabzee, MC Couper, The Imbachi and Parimal Shais, who likewise led the program’s anthem “Entha Haal.”

The label’s next huge task, with music presently presenting, is gangster flick Poisonousincluding Yash, Kiara Advani and more, launching in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Far, tunes like “Tabaahi” by Vishal Mishra and “Manamohaka” by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami and Siddharth Basrur have actually been out, with the soundtrack including tunes made up by Ravi Basrur.

ZMC’s chief company officer Sujal Parekh states in a declaration, “We’re delighted to partner with Wayfarer Films on I’m GameThis cooperation reinforces our existence in the Malayalam market and is another action in our pan-India development journey. We eagerly anticipate dealing with gifted authors like Jakes Bejoy and bringing excellent music to audiences throughout languages.”