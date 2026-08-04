India: Global insurance providers target Indian development

International insurance providers are accelerating their growth strategies in India following the nation’s choice to permit approximately 100% foreign ownership in insurer, with South Korea’s Hanwha Group and South Africa’s Discovery amongst the most recent companies checking out chances.

According to media reports, both insurance companies have actually been assessing prospective acquisitions and going over tactical choices with advisors as global gamers look for higher control over their Indian operations following the liberalisation of foreign direct financial investment (FDI) guidelines.

The relocation follows current deals by other worldwide insurance providers. Germany’s Allianz has actually partnered with Jio Financial Services to develop a brand-new insurance coverage joint endeavor after leaving its previous collaborations with Bajaj Finserv, while Hong Kong-headquartered Prudential accepted obtain a 75% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance previously this year.

India raised the FDI limitation in the insurance coverage sector from 74% to 100% in May, making it possible for abroad insurance providers to own their Indian organizations outright. Market observers state the reform has actually sped up conversations around market entry, acquisitions and ownership restructuring by getting rid of the requirement for regional joint endeavor partners.

India’s insurance coverage sector continues to bring in global interest due to its long-lasting development capacity and reasonably low insurance coverage penetration.

According to the Economic Survey 2026, the sector handled possessions worth INR74.4 tn (roughly $780bn) in FY2025, while overall premium earnings reached INR11.9 tn.

Insurance coverage penetration stood at 3.7% since April, suggesting substantial space for growth.

Numerous worldwide insurance providers are likewise looking for higher ownership of their existing Indian operations.

Australia’s QBE just recently got regulative approval to obtain its partner’s stake and take complete ownership of Raheja QBE General Insurance.

UK-based Aviva has actually revealed strategies to obtain Dabur Invest Corp.’s stake in Aviva Life Insurance, while United States insurance company Liberty Mutual has actually increased its shareholding in its Indian joint endeavor to 74%.

The growing interest shows expectations that India’s broadening middle class, increasing insurance coverage awareness and regulative reforms will continue to support long-lasting development in both the life and basic insurance coverage markets.