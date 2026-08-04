Gang-Raped, Face Smashed, Rod Inserted in Private Parts: 5 Detained for Brutal Assault & Murder of 15-Year Old in Assam

5 Detained for Brutal Assault & Murder of 15-Year-Old in Assam’s Hailakandi|Image: X

Hailakandi: A dreadful event of harsh murder and declared sexual attack of a 15-year-old woman inside her home in Hailakandi district has actually triggered huge public anger and prevalent demonstrations throughout Assam.

The household has actually declared that the small was sexually attacked and extremely killed while alone at her house situated near National Highway 6.

The terrible occasion happened late Saturday night in the Aloichora location under the jurisdiction of the Katlichera police headquarters.

According to relative, the victim had actually accompanied her family members to participate in a banquet at a neighboring home in their area.

Following a small argument with a cousin around 10:30 PM, the teen returned home alone.

When member of the family returned approximately an hour later on, they found the victim lying unresponsive on the flooring in a swimming pool of blood, experiencing dreadful injuries.

The lady’s household declared that the assaulters bludgeoned her face and head with heavy items and domestic utensils, rendering her face essentially unrecognisable.

They even more declared that an iron rod was placed into her personal parts throughout a violent attack before her murder.

While relative declared sexual attack before the murder, authorities mentioned that they are awaiting official autopsy and forensic arise from the medical facility to validate the precise series of occasions and medical cause of death.

Requiring the instant arrest and speedy penalty of those included, mad locals and member of the family staged a huge presentation and obstructed National Highway 6.

As NH-6 acts as a crucial financial lifeline linking Assam to neighbouring Mizoram, the blockade led to serious traffic disturbances, leaving numerous industrial and traveler lorries stranded for numerous hours.

Demonstrators required instant justice, a fast-tracked examination, and stringent penalty for all criminals.

Authorities contingents dispatched to the scene ultimately persuaded the demonstrators to raise the blockade after ensuring them of a swift and transparent probe.

The victim’s body was consequently obtained and sent out for an in-depth post-mortem assessment at Silchar to establish the precise cause of death and clinically confirm claims of sexual attack.

Cops validated that 5 suspects, consisting of one small, have actually been apprehended for questioning in connection with the event.

Authorities was successful in clearing the highway blockade after ensuring the victim’s household that forensic groups were actively collecting proof which rigorous legal action would be taken versus all wrongdoers.