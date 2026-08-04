Odisha’s Cultural Treasure: Puri Ratha Yatra Aims For UNESCO Intangible Heritage Tag

Puri Ratha Yatra|Image: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has actually officially composed to Union Minister for Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, asking for the Central Government’s individual intervention to forward the election of Puri’s renowned Ratha Yatra to UNESCO for engraving on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In his main interaction, CM Majhi highlighted the proposition sent by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, highlighting that all supporting products in the recommended formats have actually currently been prepared and sent for factor to consider, based on journalism release.

In his letter, he composed, “I would like to draw your kind attention to the proposal submitted by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri seeking the nomination of the Ratha Yatra of Shree Jagannatha, Puri for inscription on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”

The Chief Minister stressed that the Ratha Yatra is even more than a spiritual occasion; it represents a classic civilisational custom embodying India’s abundant multiculturalism, inclusivity, spirituality, workmanship, music, dance, and neighborhood involvement.

He included, “The Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannatha is not merely a religious festival but a timeless civilisational tradition that embodies India’s rich cultural diversity, inclusivity, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance and community participation. Celebrated for centuries, it attracts millions of devotees and visitors from across the globe and stands as one of the most enduring symbols of India’s living heritage. Its inscription on UNESCO’s List would further strengthen global recognition of India’s rich intangible cultural traditions while contributing significantly to their preservation and promotion for future generations.”

Calling the yearly chariot celebration as one of the most long-lasting signs of India’s living heritage, CM Majhi specified that UNESCO acknowledgment would substantially reinforce worldwide acknowledgment of India’s intangible customs while assisting in their conservation for future generations.

“Considering the outstanding cultural significance of the festival and its universal message of harmony and human values, I request your personal intervention to kindly facilitate the examination of the proposal and to extend necessary support of the Ministry of Culture for taking the nomination forward with UNESCO at the earliest,” he kept in mind in the letter.

Asking For the Union Minister’s individual intervention, the Chief Minister advised the Ministry of Culture to speed up the evaluation of the proposition and press the election forward with UNESCO on top priority, according to journalism release.

“The Government of Odisha and the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration shall be pleased to provide any further information or assistance that may be required by the Ministry during the process. I shall be grateful for your kind intervention and support in taking this proposal forward on priority,” CM Majhi composed in the letter.

The Government of Odisha and the SJTA have actually guaranteed complete cooperation and extra support to the Ministry throughout the examination procedure. (ANI)