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Home AI Vertiv Expands Global Manufacturing Capacity for AI-Ready Data Center Cooling Solutions

Vertiv Expands Global Manufacturing Capacity for AI-Ready Data Center Cooling Solutions

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Expansions at the company’s Tognana, Italy, technology campus support growing worldwide demand for advanced thermal infrastructure and strengthen Vertiv’s cooling innovation capabilities

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced investments at its Tognana campus near Padua, Italy, to expand manufacturing and integrated testing capabilities for data center cooling systems. The company expects the investments to double chiller production capacity in the regionby the end of 2026 and plans to complete a new large-scale testing laboratory in early 2027, supporting growing demand for AI and high-density computing infrastructure.

The new laboratory will enable testing of large-scale chillers and validate their integration with liquid cooling systems under high-density load conditions and extreme temperature ranges. The expanded capability is intended to help customers validate thermal performance under expected site conditions and deploy increasingly complex cooling systems with greater speed and confidence.

“AI is driving thermal demands that didn’t exist two years ago, with higher densities, faster deployment demands, and no room to compromise on reliability,” said Gio Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. “The expansion at Tognana puts us further ahead with more manufacturing capacity, integrated testing, and advanced thermal management systems built for current and future generations of silicon. This investment reinforces our position at the front of the curve.”

The campus serves as one of Vertiv’s principal centers for cooling technology development, integrating research and development, product management, manufacturing, testing, and customer engagement. The site includes a Customer Experience Center where customers and consultants can participate in witness testing of a broad range of cooling technologies across the thermal chain under real-world operating conditions.

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