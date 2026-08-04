Centre proposes security standards for two-wheeled roadway ambulances

(file picture)The relocation is targeted at enhancing emergency situation medical reaction in rural, remote and sloping areas.

New Delhi

The Centre has actually proposed a devoted regulative structure for two-wheeled roadway ambulances by recommending building and construction, security and functional requirements for such cars.

Appropriately, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has actually released a draft notice proposing modifications to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, to officially identify and control two-wheeled roadway ambulances as a different car classification.

The relocation is focused on enhancing emergency situation medical reaction in rural, remote and sloping areas.

At present, two-wheeled roadway ambulances are not managed under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, leading to the lack of nationwide requirements governing their building and construction, patient-handling systems, practical security, type approval, registration and physical fitness examinations.

proposed modifications

The proposed modifications look for to deal with these spaces by setting building and practical requirements for life-support two-wheeled roadway ambulances.

According to the draft alert, all L2-category two-wheeled roadway ambulances made on or after October 1, 2027, will be needed to abide by the brand-new requirement.

Emergency situation leading caution lights fitted on such automobiles will likewise be needed to adhere to the recommended requirements from the very same date.

The draft proposes that such ambulances might be signed up to run just in locations recognized by the particular state federal governments.

The relocation acknowledges the desired function of these cars in places where traditional ambulances deal with movement and availability restraints.

The ministry has actually proposed dealing with two-wheeled roadway ambulances as transportation lorries, making them subject to regular physical fitness accreditation.

The certificate of physical fitness will be restored as soon as every 2 years.

In addition, devoted physical fitness examinations have actually been proposed, covering crucial security criteria, consisting of safe and secure installing of the ambulance device or patient-conveyance system, tires and rims, emergency situation caution lights, client stretcher locking systems, among others.

The suggested requirement specifies a two-wheeled roadway ambulance as an L2-category car fitted or connected with an ambulance device system or patient-conveyance system.

In addition, the draft notice recommends requirements connecting to car stability, braking efficiency, parking brake effectiveness, rear presence, coupling stability, emergency situation caution gadgets and client security from ecological direct exposure.

Released on August 3, 2026