RUFCON 2026 Showcased the Future of Robotic Urology with Focus on Innovation, AI and Advanced Surgical Care

RUFCON 2026, the 8th National Conference of the Robotic Urology Forum (RUF), was formally inaugurated, bringing together over 300 leading robotic urologists, surgeons, academicians and healthcare experts from across the country. As Eastern India’s first National Robotic Urology Forum Conference, the three-day event served as a platform to discuss emerging technologies, share clinical expertise and explore the future of robotic urological care.

The conference highlighted the rapid growth of robotic urology worldwide, driven by the increasing success of robot-assisted procedures such as radical prostatectomy, radical cystectomy and other advanced urological procedures. Experts discussed how robotic-assisted surgery is transforming urological care by offering greater precision, improved surgical outcomes and minimally invasive treatment options. The scientific sessions also explored the expanding global adoption of robotic platforms and their growing role in advancing patient care.

Deliberations focused on the clinical benefits of robotic-assisted surgery, including reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery and improved functional outcomes compared to conventional open surgery. Experts also discussed how high-definition 3D vision and advanced robotic instrumentation have enhanced surgical precision, particularly in complex urological procedures, while improving long-term recovery and quality of life for patients.

A major focus of the conference was the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into robotic surgery. Speakers highlighted how AI-powered systems and objective performance metrics are helping surgeons analyse procedures, measure surgical performance and improve clinical decision-making. Discussions also covered the role of machine learning and data-driven insights in enhancing surgical accuracy, reducing complications and supporting the future of personalised robotic healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tarun Jindal, Organising Secretary, RUFCON 2026 and Consultant Uro-Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, said, “RUFCON 2026 reflected the rapid evolution of robotic urology in India and the importance of bringing experts together on one platform. The conference encouraged meaningful discussions on AI, Augmented Reality and next-generation robotic technologies that are transforming patient care. Beyond showcasing innovation, our objective was to strengthen clinical collaboration, promote skill development and ensure that advanced robotic surgery becomes more accessible to patients across the country. Such scientific exchanges play a vital role in shaping the future of urological care.”

Dr. Anant Kumar, President, RUF and Chairman, Urology & Robotics, Max Hospital, Delhi, said, “RUFCON continues to provide an important platform for sharing knowledge and advancing robotic urology through collaboration and scientific excellence.”

Dr. Ravimohan, Secretary, RUF and Professor, Department of Urology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, said, “Scientific discussions and exchange of clinical experiences are essential to improving patient care and driving innovation in robotic surgery.”

The conference concluded with a shared commitment to advancing robotic urology through innovation, research, education and collaboration, while making cutting-edge surgical technologies more accessible to patients across India.