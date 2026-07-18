Top 6 AI & Data Science Programmes Helping Professionals Build Future-Ready Skills

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science have moved beyond specialist domains to become core business capabilities that influence how organisations innovate, make decisions, and compete. From financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and marketing, organisations are increasingly seeking professionals who can work with data, machine learning, and AI-driven technologies.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, analytical thinking, AI and big data, and technological literacy rank among the fastest-growing skills required across industries. As businesses accelerate digital transformation initiatives, demand for professionals with expertise in AI, analytics, and data-driven decision-making continues to grow.

To address this demand, leading institutions like Jaro Education are offering structured programmes that combine academic rigour with practical industry relevance. Jaro Education is into online higher education and upskilling sector and one of the most trusted names in executive and professional education.

While technical professionals may seek expertise in machine learning, deep learning, and AI model development, business leaders are increasingly looking to leverage data for strategic decision-making and digital transformation.

As demand for data-driven talent grows, Jaro Education institution are offering programmes tailored to different learner profiles, from early-career professionals building technical foundations to senior executives seeking to lead AI-enabled organisations. Below is a curated list of AI and Data Science programmes designed to help professionals build future-ready capabilities

1. Professional Certificate Programme in Applied Analytics and Gen AI for Business Decisions – IIM Kozhikode

The Professional Certificate Programme in Applied Analytics and Gen AI for Business Decisions from IIM Kozhikode is designed for professionals seeking to combine analytical thinking with emerging AI capabilities to support better business outcomes. The programme focuses on analytics, machine learning, Generative AI, business intelligence, and data-driven decision-making.

Using a business-centric approach, participants learn how to interpret data, generate actionable insights, and apply analytical frameworks to address strategic and operational challenges across functions. The programme is well suited for professionals looking to strengthen their ability to make informed business decisions in an increasingly data-driven environment.

Duration: 12 Months

Mode: Direct-to-Device (Live Online)

Eligibility: Graduates with minimum 50% marks.

Programme Fee: INR 2,00,000 + GST (Exclusive of application fee)

2. Advanced Certificate Programme in Machine Learning, Gen AI & LLMs for Business Applications – IITM Pravartak, IIT Madras

Offered by IITM Pravartak, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, this programme is designed for professionals seeking expertise in machine learning and emerging Generative AI technologies. The curriculum covers artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), GANs, VAEs, and reinforcement learning for generative applications.

A distinguishing feature of the programme is its emphasis on business applications, helping participants understand the application of AI and machine learning tools and how can it be leveraged to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic decision-making across industries.

Duration: 10–11 Months

Mode: Hybrid (Online with Optional Campus Immersion)

Eligibility: STEM graduates and technology professionals with 1+ year of work experience.

Programme Fee: INR 1,30,000 + GST

3. IIT Bombay Certificate Course in Applications of AI for Business Managers

The Certificate Course in Applications of AI for Business Managers from Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship, IIT Bombay, is designed for business managers and leaders looking to strategically integrate Artificial Intelligence into business functions. The programme covers Generative AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, enterprise AI architecture, functional AI applications across HR, finance, marketing and operations, AI implementation strategies, leadership in the age of AI, and responsible AI governance. Participants gain hands-on exposure to real-world business use cases, case studies, group projects, and practical frameworks for driving AI-led transformation, while learning from IIT Bombay faculty through live online sessions. The programme also includes a two-day campus immersion, providing participants with an opportunity to engage with IIT Bombay’s academic ecosystem.

Duration: 6 Months

Mode: Hybrid (Live Online + 2-Day Campus Immersion)

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3) or Diploma (10+2+3) with 5–15 years of professional experience in managerial or decision-making roles across industries.

Programme Fee: INR 1,90,000 + GST

4. Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI – IIT Roorkee

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI from IIT Roorkee is designed for working professionals looking to develop a comprehensive understanding of data science and artificial intelligence. The programme covers programming fundamentals, statistical foundations, machine learning, deep learning, and Generative AI, including concepts related to Transformers, Large Language Models (LLMs), and GPTs.

Participants gain exposure to practical applications of AI and data science across multiple industries, while learning from IIT Roorkee faculty through live online sessions.

Duration: 6–8 Months

Mode: Live Online + Campus Immersions

Eligibility: Graduates and working professionals from technical, scientific, and managerial backgrounds.

Programme Fee: INR 1,50,000 + GST

5. Executive Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security for Organizations (EPAI&CSO) – IIM Indore

IIM Indore’s Executive Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security for Organizations (EPAI&CSO) offers an integrated curriculum that combines both disciplines.

The programme covers AI fundamentals, machine learning, big data analytics, data visualisation, Generative AI, cybersecurity risk management, threat mitigation, incident response, digital forensics, and governance frameworks. Designed for professionals looking to build expertise at the intersection of AI and cyber resilience, the programme also includes a campus immersion component and leadership-oriented learning outcomes.

Duration: 10 Months

Mode: Live Online + Campus Immersion

Eligibility: Diploma holders, graduates, or postgraduates with minimum 50% marks and 2+ years of work experience.

Programme Fee: INR 1,97,500 + GST (Exclusive of application fee)

6. Executive Programme in Applied Data Science using Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence – IIT Delhi

Offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi, this executive programme is designed for professionals seeking to strengthen their capabilities in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The curriculum covers key areas such as statistical modelling, machine learning techniques, deep learning, reinforcement learning, and practical project implementation, with tools such as Python,Jupyter, Pandas, NumPy being taught.

Duration: 6 Months

Mode: Live Online + Campus Immersion

Course Offered by: CEP, IIT Delhi

Eligibility: Graduates from engineering, science, mathematics, statistics, economics, commerce, and related disciplines.

Programme Fee: INR 1,30,000 + GST