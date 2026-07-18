Jennifer Winget’s personal life has been making headlines for months, with reports linking the actor to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The buzz has only intensified after fresh claims suggested that the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the UK on July 16.
While Jennifer has remained tight-lipped about the speculation…
Jennifer Winget’s bridal video sparks buzz amid secret UK wedding rumours with William Ishmael, watch
Jennifer Winget’s personal life has been making headlines for months, with reports linking the actor to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The buzz has only intensified after fresh claims suggested that the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the UK on July 16.