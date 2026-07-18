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Home Business Minor boy stripped, assaulted in ‘kangaroo court’ over theft suspicion in Odisha;...

Minor boy stripped, assaulted in ‘kangaroo court’ over theft suspicion in Odisha; 1 arrested

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An alleged case of vigilante justice (kangaroo court) sparked outrage in Odisha’s Cuttack city after a minor boy was reportedly assaulted, stripped and forced to walk on a road by a group of youths over suspicion of theft, sources said on Friday.
Also Read: Minor boy ‘murdered’ for opposing youth urinating near pond embankment in Odisha
The incident took place under Chauliaganj police limits…

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