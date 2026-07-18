An alleged case of vigilante justice (kangaroo court) sparked outrage in Odisha’s Cuttack city after a minor boy was reportedly assaulted, stripped and forced to walk on a road by a group of youths over suspicion of theft, sources said on Friday.
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The incident took place under Chauliaganj police limits…
Minor boy stripped, assaulted in ‘kangaroo court’ over theft suspicion in Odisha; 1 arrested
An alleged case of vigilante justice (kangaroo court) sparked outrage in Odisha’s Cuttack city after a minor boy was reportedly assaulted, stripped and forced to walk on a road by a group of youths over suspicion of theft, sources said on Friday.