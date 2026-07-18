HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#PlayDate
What: Treasure Hunt
Where: Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Fort Road
When: July 18
Timings: 5pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Kamra No. 9 (Director: Manav Sethi)
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: July 18
Timings: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Jagannath: Stories of Faith and Devotion (Speakers: Smita Das Jain & Beetashok Chatterjee)
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: July 18
Timings: 6pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Bunkar: Stories Woven Anew (Director: Danish Iqbal)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 18
Timings: 5pm and 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram Ft. Vidhi Bansal
Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, 89, Lodhi Road
When: July 18
Timings: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender (Director: Ajay Shukla)
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: July 18
Timings: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Open Mic – Poetry, Prose & Language
Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram
When: July 18
Timings: 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bismil ki Mehfil
Where: Exhibition Hall 1C, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: July 18
Timings: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#PlayDate
What: Tote Bag Painting Workshop
When: July 18
Where: Refections Cafe, H, 273, Rajdhani Enclave, Pitampura
Timings: 2.31pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Kohat Enclave (Red Line)
#TuneIn
What: Drum Circle – Jamming Session
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Hauz Khas
When: July 18
Timings: 4pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Legends of Tomorrow: 32nd Quarterly Baithak Ft. Neepa Choudhury, Mayukh Das, Sandeep Mohanty
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 18
Timings: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#JustforLaughs
What: Lemons & Peaches Ft. Gursimran Khamba
When: July 18
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
Timings: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#UpNext
What: Feathers & Rainclouds – Birding Walk (Guide: Kaushani Banerjee
Where: Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park, CH Ganga Baksh Marg (Near Tughlaqabad Village)
When: July 19
Timings: 6am to 8am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Tughlakabad (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Teej & Rakhi Bazaar
Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: July 15
Timing: 12pm
Entry: (RSVP) +91 7428077338 & +91 7428077339
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction