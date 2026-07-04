Hon’ble Maharashtra Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Launches India’s Road to the International Abilympics Finland 2027; Future-Ready Skilling for Viksit Bharat Takes Centre Stage

Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, today inaugurated Sarthak Educational Trust’s 18th Foundation Day & Pre-International Assessments for the International Abilympics Finland 2027, organised in collaboration with the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) at the World Trade Center, Mumbai. The event officially launched India’s Road to the 11th International Abilympics – Finland 2027, marking the country’s mission to field its largest-ever contingent at the global Work Skill Olympics (Abilympics) for Persons with Disabilities.

Supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT), Honda India Foundation, Pay Autention and World Trade Center Mumbai, the event brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, academia, CSR heads and disability advocates to strengthen India’s disability skilling, employment and inclusion ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma highlighted the importance of building a more inclusive India through opportunity-led development. He said, “India’s disability census currently records 2.68 crore Persons with Disabilities, though the actual number may be much higher. In Maharashtra alone, there are nearly 30 lakh Persons with Disabilities, making inclusion our fundamental responsibility. I am happy to see the impact Sarthak Educational Trust has created over the years in advancing education, skilling and employment. Congratulations to all the National Abilympics champions. As we move towards Viksit Bharat, we must create an ecosystem that provides equal opportunities and enables every Person with Disability to realise their full potential. Technology and AI must be harnessed with justice, compassion and vision to build an inclusive future for all.”

Building on India’s strongest-ever performance at the 10th International Abilympics in Metz, France, where Team India secured one Gold, two Silver, three Bronze medals and a Certificate of Excellence, NAAI reaffirmed its commitment to preparing India’s strongest-ever team for Finland 2027. Competitors are being assessed and trained across 28 internationally recognised vocational skill categories like information technology, hospitality, creative arts, crafts and service trades.

One of the highlights of the event was the National Abilympics Skill Exhibition, where 30 National Abilympics champions showcased internationally benchmarked skills across photography, bakery, hospitality, tailoring, design, painting, digital technologies and other vocational trades, demonstrating how skills can lead to dignified livelihoods and economic independence.

The event also featured leadership dialogues on policy, partnerships, inclusive hiring, technology, media and future leadership, with participation from Amazon, Tata Power Community Development Trust, Deutsche Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Union Bank of India, Startek, Sutherland Global, IIT Bombay SINE, World Trade Center Mumbai and other leading organisations. Tata Power Community Development Trust, through their initiative Pay Autention, invited 15 neurodiverse individuals to showcase their skills in painting, dance, bakery, etc

A recurring theme across the discussions was the future of work. Leaders agreed that while AI, robotics, automation and digital transformation are reshaping industries, the real challenge is not job displacement but ensuring that people continuously upskill to meet evolving industry needs. They emphasised that stronger collaboration between government, corporates and educational institutions is essential to equip Persons with Disabilities with future-ready skills and create sustainable employment opportunities aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The discussions also underscored the need for an accurate disability census, improved training of enumerators and accessible governance to ensure evidence-based policymaking and greater participation of Persons with Disabilities in India’s growth story.

Mr. Rajiv Taneja, CSR Head, Honda India Foundation, said, “The last decade has been transformational for disability inclusion in India. Since the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, corporate participation and public awareness have grown significantly. The next step is preparing Persons with Disabilities for the jobs of tomorrow through future-ready skills. At Honda India Foundation, we have introduced EV Technician and Solar Technician courses to equip them for emerging industries. We hope more organisations will invest in such programmes so that Persons with Disabilities can play an active role in India’s growth story.”

Dr. Jitender Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Sarthak Educational Trust and Secretary General, National Abilympic Association of India, said, “Our vision for Finland 2027 is to send India’s biggest-ever contingent, backed by world-class training, industry partnerships and a strong ecosystem of support. Through sustained collaboration between government, corporates, academia and civil society, we are creating pathways to global excellence, sustainable livelihoods and a more inclusive India.”

Mr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief – Community Impact, Tata Power shared, “At Tata Power Community Development Trust, through our flagship initiative Pay Autention, we are committed to building an inclusive ecosystem that empowers neurodiverse individuals through skilling, mentorship, employment pathways and community engagement. Our partnership with the National Abilympics Association of India has grown steadily over the past three years, enabling initiatives that build capabilities, create exposure and celebrate talent. We are delighted to further strengthen this collaboration through the launch of a six-month mentorship programme for selected Abilympics participants. By bringing together Tata Group volunteers, industry experts and structured mentoring, we hope to equip these exceptional individuals with the skills, confidence and support needed to excel at international competitions and unlock greater opportunities for long-term inclusion and employment.”

Over the past 18 years, Sarthak Educational Trust has positively impacted over 5.3 million Persons with Disabilities through advocacy and outreach while providing direct education, rehabilitation, skilling and employment support to more than 100,000 Persons with Disabilities. The organisation has conducted 200+ advocacy initiatives, built a network of 5,000+ corporate partners, leads the India Disability Empowerment Alliance (IDEA) with 1,100+ NGO partners, and operates three digital inclusion platforms benefiting over 100,000 users.

The 18th Foundation Day & Pre-International Assessments marked a significant milestone in India’s preparations for the International Abilympics Finland 2027, reinforcing the collective commitment of government, industry and civil society to build an ecosystem where every Person with Disability has the opportunity to learn, compete, work and thrive, contributing meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat.